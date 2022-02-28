[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Euphoria Season 2.]

Euphoria‘s second season put its viewers through a lot over the course of eight episodes, and yet, there were still plenty of unanswered questions lingering in the hazy and colorfully lit world the characters of HBO‘s hit inhabit.

Whether it was the implications of a Rue’s (Zendaya) closing words, the vibrating gunfire that tore through Fez’s (Angus Cloud) home, or the impasse between Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), there was a lot left to unpack. Below, we’re digging into some of the bigger questions we’re hoping Season 3 will answer.

See Also 'Euphoria': 9 of Season 2's Most Chaotic Moments So Far From Rue's ongoing addiction to Cassie and Maddy's big revelation about Nate, Season 2 has been packed with chaos.

Euphoria, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, HBO Max