‘Euphoria’: Did [Spoiler] Survive? Plus, More Questions We Need Answered in Season 3

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Euphoria Season 2 Zenaya, Hunter Schafer, Angus Cloud, Sydney Sweeney
Eddy Chen/HBO

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Euphoria Season 2.]

Euphoria‘s second season put its viewers through a lot over the course of eight episodes, and yet, there were still plenty of unanswered questions lingering in the hazy and colorfully lit world the characters of HBO‘s hit inhabit.

Whether it was the implications of a Rue’s (Zendaya) closing words, the vibrating gunfire that tore through Fez’s (Angus Cloud) home, or the impasse between Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), there was a lot left to unpack. Below, we’re digging into some of the bigger questions we’re hoping Season 3 will answer.

Euphoria, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, HBO Max

Euphoria Season 2 Zendaya and Hunter Schafer
Eddy Chen/HBO

Are Rue & Jules Over for Good?

Towards the end of the finale episode, Jules (Hunter Schafer) wandered over to where Rue was sitting in the auditorium’s audience. She spoke directly to her on-again-off-again love to convey how much she misses her. Rue gets up and gives Jules a kiss on the forehead before walking out of the building. Through voiceover, Rue says, “Jules was my first love, I like to remember it that way. I don’t know if that’s actually true though, I think I was high for too much of it.” The past-tense nature of the statement feels bittersweet with finality. Are these two done for good? We need to know.

Euphoria Season 2 Zendaya
Eddy Chen/HBO

Is Rue Going to Stay Sober?

One of the more positive aspects of the final two episodes is Rue’s sobriety, which is evident in her bright face. As with any addict, relapse is always a possibility, but we’d like to believe that her rock bottom has been reached after that insane fifth episode this season. “I stayed clean through the rest of the school year,” Rue’s voiceover reveals at the end of the finale episode. “I wish I could say that was a decision I made, in some ways, it was just easier. I don’t know if this feeling will last forever, but I am trying.” Despite this reveal, her tone isn’t so hopeful, which has us a little concerned.

Euphoria Season 2 Angus Cloud
Eddy Chen/HBO

What Happened With Fez?

Accidentally shot by Ashtray (Javon “Wanna” Walton) in the standoff with law enforcement, Fezco sadly had to watch as his little brother was gunned down. The traumatizing event will certainly have an impact on the drug dealer should he have survived the gunshot wound he received. But beyond the house, we never got to see what happened to him or Faye (Chloe Cherry) after authorities moved in. Surely, he must have been carted away to prison, but we’d like to see exactly what’s next for this fan-favorite character.

Euphoria Season 2 Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira
Eddy Chen/HBO

Is the Feud Between Maddy & Cassie Over?

After having a knock-down-drag-out fight in the halls of East Highland High School, Maddy and Cassie wound up in the bathroom together with Kat (Barbie Ferreira) as they tended to their wounds. The calmness in the air suggested that the fighting was over, but a comment from Maddy about how this is only the beginning, hinting at Cassie and Nate’s (Jacob Elordi) relationship, could have a double meaning. Is she implying that it’s only the beginning of their feud?

Euphoria Season 2 Sydney Sweeney
Eddy Chen/HBO

Will Cassie Try to Stay With Nate?

Cassie has proven this season that she’ll follow what she believes is love into the most toxic of situations. Despite the fact that Nate supposedly broke up with her, could she actually try to make amends and revive the relationship? We’d hope not, but only time will tell for certain.

Euphoria Season 2 Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow
Eddy Chen/HBO

Are Lexi & Fez Ever Going to Happen?

Even though Fez never made it to Lexi’s play, the finale revealed even more sweet scenes between the duo, who never quite reached their full potential. Surely Fez is most likely to wind up behind bars, but perhaps Lexi will be his pen pal? Or maybe by some miracle he won’t be imprisoned forever? Perhaps it’s wishful thinking, but it feels like these two deserve some happiness.

Euphoria Season 2 Chloe Cherry
Eddy Chen/HBO

Will Faye's Diversion Help Fez?

When Custer dropped by Fez’s, he was there to try and catch him saying something damning about a fellow dealer’s disappearance. Catching on to the situation, Faye tries helping Fez and Ashtray by coming up with the idea to blame Laurie (Martha Kelly). Considering that the now-dead Ashtray was responsible for killing Mouse and Custer, could Fez face a lighter sentence due to Faye’s quick thinking? We certainly hope so.

Euphoria Season 2 Dominic Fike
Eddy Chen/HBO

Are Rue & Elliot Going to Stay Friends?

In the finale, Rue visits Elliot (Dominic Fike) to tell him she forgives him and he plays her a song. He also mentions wanting to stay friends, and she calls out that he once said they weren’t good for each other. While there isn’t much else said on the matter, when Rue and Elliot see each other at the play, they give each other a head nod. Are they still friends or resigned to being friendly acquaintances? It’s something that remains a curious mystery.

Euphoria Season 2 Martha Kelly
HBO

Is Laurie Going to Come After Rue?

Rue still owes terrifying drug dealer Laurie major money after the suitcase of drugs was dumped by her mother Leslie (Nika King). Now clean and living her life freely, it feels as though there’s a sword hanging above Rue’s head regarding her future. Will Laurie come after her or will Faye’s words about Laurie in front of law enforcement save her?

Euphoria Season 2 Zendaya and Maude Apatow
HBO

Will There Be More Screentime for Lexi & Rue's Friendship?

The finale made way for a sweet moment between besties Rue and Lexi, offering hope that their bond might rekindle or grow as the series continues. Could Lexi’s play have been the key to reigniting their friendship? It seems so, and we could imagine these two being a good support system for each other moving forward. Here’s to hoping there’s more time for them together onscreen in Season 3.

Euphoria Season 2 Barbie Ferreira and Algee Smith
Eddy Chen/HBO

Are We Going to See More of Kat & McKay?

Two characters sorely underutilized this season include Barbie Ferreira’s Kat and Algee Smith‘s McKay, the latter of which only appeared in the Season 2 premiere and briefly in the second episode. After having more substantial roles in Season 1, these characters never got the attention they deserved this past season and we’re hoping this will be amended in Season 3.

