‘Euphoria’: 9 of Season 2’s Most Chaotic Moments So Far

Meaghan Darwish
Euphoria Season 2 Chaotic moments Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, Eric Dane
HBO

If anything, Euphoria is a show filled with chaotic moments, and Season 2 is certainly cornering the market on such instances.

Each installment is anxiety-inducing and quick-paced to the point of having an almost dizzying effect on viewers, but that’s part of the reason why so many are tuning in. Whether it’s Rue’s (Zendaya) continued struggles with drug addiction or Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy’s (Alexa Demie) dynamic, Season 2 is spilling over with chaos.

Below, we’re breaking down some of the most chaotic moments from Season 2 so far.

Euphoria Season 2 Sydney Sweeney Alexa Demie Barbie Ferreira
HBO

Rue Calls Out Cassie

In Episode 5, Rue unveils Cassie’s big secret that she’s been sleeping with Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi). “How long have you been f**king Nate Jacobs?” Rue asks her bluntly in front of Nate’s girlfriend and Cassie’s BFF Maddy along with Kat (Barbie Ferreira) and Lexi (Maude Apatow). The question gets an immediate response from Maddy who was previously in the dark regarding Cassie and Nate’s hookup status. Rue poses the question as a means of escaping her mother’s grasp that would land her in rehab, but the metaphorical bomb just adds more chaos to the already chaotic situation for one of the Season’s most memorable moments.

Euphoria Season 2 Sydney Sweeney
HBO

Cassie Pukes in the Hot Tub

Forced to grapple with the reality of lying to Maddy about her affair with Nate, Cassie begins drinking heavily when he shows up at her house for a birthday party. The binge drinking eventually leads to a hectic scene when Cassie begins puking in the hot tub with all of her friends and Nate in it. Yikes.

Euphoria Season 2 Eric Dane
HBO

Cal Confronts Fez

Following Nate’s New Year’s Eve tussle with Fezco (Angus Cloud), Nate’s dad Cal (Eric Dane) pursues the man when Cassie points him in Fez’s direction. Thinking he might have something to do with the missing sex tape of him and Jules (Hunter Schafer), Cal gets caught up in some unnecessary drama as he confronts Fez and Ashtray (Javon “Wanna” Walton) about the fight with Nate and missing tape. After being beaten in the head by the butt of Ashtray’s gun, Cal inquires about the disc, only to learn that Fez has zero knowledge about the tape.

Euphoria Season 2 Sydney Sweeney
HBO

Maddy Knocks on the Bathroom Door

Perhaps some of the show’s peak chaos, the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria introduced the Cassie-Nate-Maddy triangle in the wildest way possible. As Nate and Cassie were mid-hookup, Maddy knocks on the bathroom door, unsuspecting of the events taking place inside. Maddy’s incessant knocking only serves to raise the tension as Nate and Cassie have to figure out a way to hide their indiscretion.

Euphoria Season 2 Angus Cloud Zendaya
HBO

Rue & Fez Meet Laurie's Crew

In the Season 2 premiere, Rue tags along with Fez and Ashtray for a drug run but winds up being dragged into the dicey situation involving terrifying dealer, Laurie (Martha Kelly). The physical exchange that leaves Rue in a chokehold at the hands of one of Laurie’s associates is just a precursor to Rue’s future experiences with the criminal.

Euphoria Season 2 Zendaya
HBO

Rue's Drug-Induced Rage

After being tipped off by Jules, Rue’s mother removes the suitcase of drugs from her daughter’s room and confronts her about her addiction. When Rue learns that her mother has taken the narcotics and other drugs from her possession, she flies off the handle into a drug-induced rage that’s strong enough to knock down doors. The chaos is raised when Rue learns that Jules and Eli (Dominic Fike) are listening in from the room down the hall.

Euphoria Season 2 Zendaya
HBO

Rue Jumps Out of the Car

While Rue’s many Episode 5 exploits are chaotic, when she jumps out of her mother’s car to evade rehab, she’s nearly flattened by oncoming vehicles. As cars go wooshing by, Rue’s hair flies around her face and her shaky view of the world through a drug-laden lens is further exacerbated when she makes a run for it, causing other cars to collide with each other in order to avoid hitting her.

Euphoria Season 2 Eric Dane
HBO

Cal Has a Midlife Crisis

Season 2 has held plenty of shocking moments for Cal, but not many have been as chaotic as his explosive family exchange in Episode 3. After a night out drinking and thinking through some things, he returns to the Jacobs house to pee in the entrance and grabs a couple of items before leaving his family. When he’s caught by his wife and sons though, the truth bombs begin and don’t stop for Cal who disintegrates any remaining shreds of his home life.

Euphoria Season 2 Jacob Elordi
HBO

Nate Holds Maddy Up with a Gun

Viewers who have been watching the series since Season 1 know how unhinged Nate Jacobs can be, but he took that insanity to another level in the sixth episode where he held up Maddy at gunpoint to retrieve the disc containing his father’s damaging sex tape with Jules. Sitting silently in the corner of her room, Nate holds the gun ready to shoot once Maddy gets home after babysitting, what ensues is a terrifying and chaotic exchange which ultimately leads to Maddy giving up the tape in fear of her life.

