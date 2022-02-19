‘Euphoria’: 9 of Season 2’s Most Chaotic Moments So Far

If anything, Euphoria is a show filled with chaotic moments, and Season 2 is certainly cornering the market on such instances.

Each installment is anxiety-inducing and quick-paced to the point of having an almost dizzying effect on viewers, but that’s part of the reason why so many are tuning in. Whether it’s Rue’s (Zendaya) continued struggles with drug addiction or Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy’s (Alexa Demie) dynamic, Season 2 is spilling over with chaos.

Below, we’re breaking down some of the most chaotic moments from Season 2 so far.

Euphoria, Season 2, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO