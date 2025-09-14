2025 Emmys Red Carpet: The Best Dressed of the Night

Meaghan Darwish
Mariska Hargitay, Tramell Tillman, Hannah Einbinder, and more best-dressed stars at the 2025 Emmys
Emmys
Getty Images

Emmys

The annual 2025 Emmy Awards are in full swing, and stars from your favorite shows are strutting the red carpet, putting their best (dressed) foot forward for all to see.

Whether you’re tuning in for the celebrities or their work in comedy and drama television, there’s something for everyone to enjoy as the performers embrace their inner fashion stars. Below, we’re rounding up some of the evening’s best looks (so far), but stay tuned throughout the broadcast to see who else is making our red carpet gallery.

And don’t miss the merriment as the fun transitions from the red carpet over to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles as host Nate Bargatze helms the ceremony. Who will win big? Keep watching to find out, and in the meantime, scroll down for a closer look and let us know your favorites in the comments section below.

77th Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 14, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+ 

Cristin Milioti at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

The Penguin's Cristin Milioti

Quinta Brunson at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Quinta Brunson from Abbott Elementary

Henry and Colin Farrell at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

The Penguin's Colin Farrell with son Henry Farrell

Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, and Paul W Downs at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Hacks creators Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky & Paul W. Downs

Kathryn Hahn at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn

Meghann Fahy at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Sirens star Meghann Fahy

Michelle Williams at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Dying for Sex star Michelle Williams

Janelle James at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Janelle James from Abbott Elementary

Katherine LaNasa at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

The Pitt's Katherine LaNasa

Jenna Ortega at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega

Charlie Hunnam at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Monster star Charlie Hunnam

Carrie Coon at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Carrie Coon from The White Lotus

Mariska Hargitay at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay

Rob Delaney at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

'Dying for Sex's Rob Delaney

Jason Isaacs at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Jason Isaacs from The White Lotus

Pedro Pascal at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Pedro Pascal from The Last of Us

Nicole Brydon Bloom at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Paradise star Nicole Brydon Bloom

Michelle Monaghan at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

The White Lotus Star Michelle Monaghan

Kaitlyn Dever at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever from The Last of Us

Ice-T at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Ice-T from Law & Order: SVU

Natasha Rothwell at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

The White Lotus star Natasha Rothwell

Tramell Tillman at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

'Severance's Tramell Tillman

Chloë Sevigny at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Monsters star Chloë Sevigny

Aimee Lou Wood at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood

Noah Wyle at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

The Pitt's Noah Wyle

Christa Miller at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Christa Miller from Shrinking

Jean Smart at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Hacks Star Jean Smart

Alan Cumming at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Alan Cumming from The Traitors

Hannah Einbinder at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder from Hacks

Abby Elliott at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

The Bear's Abby Elliott

Harvey Guillén at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén

Tyler James Williams at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams

Zach Cherry at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Severance's Zach Cherry

Nate Bargatze at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Host Nate Bargatze

Kathy Bates at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Matlock's Kathy Bates

Britt Lower at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Britt Lower from Severance

Gayle King at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Gayle King

Sharon Horgan at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Bad Sisters' Sharon Horgan

Deirdre O'Connell at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

The Penguin Star Deirdre O'Connell

Jon Gries at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

The White Lotus star Jon Gries

William Stanford Davis at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Abbott Elementary's William Stanford Davis

Taylor Dearden at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Taylor Dearden from The Pitt

Sarah Bock at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Sarah Bock from Severance

Brett Goldstein at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Shrinkings Brett Goldstein

Sarah Catherine Hook at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

The White Lotus star Sarah Catherine Hook

Jen Tullock at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Jen Tullock from Severance

Ashley Nicole Black at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Ashley Nicole Black

Isa Briones at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

The Pitt's Isa Briones

Lauren LeFranc at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

The Penguin's Lauren LeFranc

Keyla Monterroso Mejia at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Keyla Monteroso Mejia from The Studio

Kristen Kish at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Kristen Kish from Top Chef

Matty Matheson at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

The Bear star Matty Matheson

Gwendoline Christie at the 2025 Emmys
Getty Images

Severance star Gwendoline Christie

Skye P. Marshall at the 2025 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Matlock's Skye P. Marshall

Tracy Ifeachor at the 2025 Emmys
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Pitt's Tracy Ifeachor

Jason Segel at the 2025 Emmys
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Jason Segel from Shrinking

Michael Cyril Creighton at the 2025 Emmys
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Michael Cyril Creighton from Only Murders in the Building

Edwin Lee Gibson at the 2025 Emmys
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Edwin Lee Gibson from The Bear

Jeannie Mai at the 2025 Emmys
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jeannie Mai

Phil Keoghan at the 2025 Emmys
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Phil Keoghan from The Amazing Race

Chase Sui Wonders at the 2025 Emmys
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The Studio's Chase Sui Wonders

Jon Beavers on the 2025 Emmys red carpet
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Paradise Star Jon Beavers

'The Pitt's Gerran Howell on the 2025 Emmys red carpet
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Pitt's Gerran Howell

'Monsters' star Nicholas Alexander Chavez on the 2025 Emmys red carpet
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Nicholas Alexander Chavez reps Monsters

Shawn Hatosy on the 2025 Emmys red carpet
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Pitt star Shawn Hatosy

Krys Marshall on the 2025 Emmys red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Paradise's Krys Marshall

Rhenzy Feliz on the 2025 Emmys red carpet
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Penguin's Rhenzy Feliz

Justine Lupe on the 2025 Emmys red carpet
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Nobody Wants This star Justine Lupe

Patrick Ball at the 2025 Emmys red carpet
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Pitt star Patrick Ball

Molly Gordon at the 2025 Emmys
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The Bear's Molly Gordon

Jackie Tohn at the 2025 Emmys
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Nobody Wants This star Jackie Tohn

Michael Chernus at the 2025 Emmys
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Severance's Michael Chernus

Mark Indelicato at the 2025 Emmys
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Hacks star Mark Indelicato

Dichen Lachman at the 2025 Emmys
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Severance's Dichen Lachman

