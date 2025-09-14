The annual 2025 Emmy Awards are in full swing, and stars from your favorite shows are strutting the red carpet, putting their best (dressed) foot forward for all to see.

Whether you’re tuning in for the celebrities or their work in comedy and drama television, there’s something for everyone to enjoy as the performers embrace their inner fashion stars. Below, we’re rounding up some of the evening’s best looks (so far), but stay tuned throughout the broadcast to see who else is making our red carpet gallery.

And don’t miss the merriment as the fun transitions from the red carpet over to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles as host Nate Bargatze helms the ceremony. Who will win big? Keep watching to find out, and in the meantime, scroll down for a closer look and let us know your favorites in the comments section below.

77th Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 14, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+