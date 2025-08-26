Do ‘Elsbeth’ Premiere Photos Hint at Scandal With Stephen Colbert’s Character?

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Stephen Colbert as Scotty Bristol and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 1
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth

 More

There’s a character from Elsbeth Season 2 who’s surprisingly included in the first photos from the upcoming season. Given this character’s ties to an important storyline about Elsbeth Tascioni’s (Carrie Preston) past, their presence in the Elsbeth Season 3 premiere, which is tied to Stephen Colbert‘s fictional late-night show, raises questions.

Elsbeth Season 3 has a two-part premiere. The first episode airs on a special night, Sunday, October 12, at 9:30/8:30c. The second episode airs at Elsbeth‘s usual time, Thursday, October 17, at 10/9c. In Episode 1, titled “Yes, And…,” Elsbeth dives into the world of late-night comedy when backstage tensions rise between a talk show host, Scotty Bristol (Colbert), his head writer Laurel (Amy Sedaris), and her on-air sidekick husband, Mickey (Andy Richter). Also, Elsbeth meets a new police officer (Lindsay Mendez) who is an aspiring stand-up comic when off the clock.

Marcia DeBonis appears in the gallery below with Colbert on the set of Way Late With Scotty Bristol. DeBonis played Sheryl in Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 9, whom Elsbeth met at the wellness retreat episode that guest-starred Eric McCormack as the killer of the week.

Elsbeth opened up to Sheryl about the secrets of her life in Chicago that were coming back to haunt her. Michael Emerson‘s Judge Crawford leaked information about the case that prompted Elsbeth to leave Chicago in a panic. She broke down in tears as she opened up to Sheryl in a scene that showrunner Jonathan Tolins called the “most emotional scene we’ve ever done.”

'Elsbeth' Exclusive: David Cross to Guest Star in Season 3
Related

'Elsbeth' Exclusive: David Cross to Guest Star in Season 3

While Judge Crawford was murdered by Delia Kirby (Meredith Holzman) in one of the final episodes of Season 2, Elsbeth’s presence at the scene of the crime when it happened is going to make a sticky situation in Season 3, Tolins previously told TV Insider. The Delia story is done because she killed the judge in broad daylight in front of witnesses. “It’s a pretty open-and-shut case,” Tolins said. But “the way that whole experience affects Elsbeth — and the way people perceive Elsbeth because of her perceived connection to what happened — that will continue.”

Is Elsbeth going to be more of a public figure in Season 3, and a scandalous one at that? Scroll through the Elsbeth Season 3 premiere gallery for more on what’s to come, including what looks like an affair for Colbert’s character.

Elsbeth, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, October 12, 9:30/8:30c, Regular Time Period Premiere, Thursday, October 16, 10/9c, CBS

Stephen Colbert as Scotty Bristol, Amy Sedaris as Laurel Hammond-Muntz, and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 1
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Stephen Colbert, Amy Sedaris, and Carrie Preston on set of the fictional late-night show Way Late With Scotty Bristol

Amy Sedaris as Laurel Hammond-Muntz, Lindsay Mendez as Officer Grace Hackett, Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, Andy Richter as Mickey Muntz, Wendell Pierce as Captain Wagner, and Danny Mastrogiorgio as Detective Smullen in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 1

Amy Sedaris, Lindsay Mendez, Carrie Preston, Andy Richter, Wendell Pierce, and Danny Mastrogiorgio

Marcia DeBonis as Sheryl Jacobs and Stephen Colbert as Scotty Bristol in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 1
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Colbert as Scotty Bristol with Marcia DeBonis as Sheryl, who’s being interviewed by Scotty on Way Late. Is she being interviewed because Elsbeth is a scandalous public figure and Sheryl is spilling details about her connection to the lawyer?

Stephen Colbert as Scotty Bristol and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 1
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth backstage with Scotty

Stephen Colbert as Scotty Bristol and Amy Sedaris as Laurel Hammond-Muntz in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 1
Mark Schafer / CBS

Sedaris’ Laurel Hammond-Muntz is Scotty’s loyal assistant

Stephen Colbert as Scotty Bristol and Amy Sedaris as Laurel Hammond-Muntz in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 1
Mark Schafer / CBS

Scotty and Laurel seem to have quite a close relationship… or is Sedaris the killer of the week and Laurel’s leaning in for the kill?

Amy Sedaris as Laurel Hammond-Muntz, Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, and Andy Richter as Mickey Muntz in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 1
Mark Schafer / CBS

Preston and Sedaris with Andy Richter, who plays Mickey Muntz, Laurel’s husband who works on Way Late

Lindsey Mendez as Officer Grace Hackett and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 1
Mark Schafer / CBS

Elsbeth appearing to comfort Mendez’s Officer Grace Hackett

Wendell Pierce as Captain Wagner and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 1
Mark Schafer / CBS

Wendell Pierce as a concerned Captain Wagner. What are he and Elsbeth worried about?

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 1
Mark Schafer / CBS

Something’s confusing — or shocking — Elsbeth

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 1
Mark Schafer / CBS

Perhaps she’s shocked by this shredder. Is it the murder weapon? What’s that stuck in its gears?

Elsbeth

Amy Sedaris

Andy Richter

Carrie Preston

Danny Mastrogiorgio

Lindsay Mendez

Stephen Colbert

Wendell Pierce




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine — 'FBI' Season 8 Premiere
1
Do First ‘FBI’ Season 8 Premiere Details Reveal Isobel’s Fate?
'Survivor' 48 Joe Hunter and Eva Erickson interview
2
‘Survivor’s Joe & Eva Reflect on ‘Healing’ Moment When Jeff Probst Cried
Yuh-Jung Youn in 'Pachinko' Season 2
3
Ask Matt: International Picks from the Apple TV+ Tree & More
Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey
4
Diane Sawyer on Dementia & Bruce Willis, James Norton in ‘Playing Nice,’ Stealing Ruby Slippers, ‘Alien’ Lab Experiments
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Devon Walker attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
5
Devon Walker Exits ‘Saturday Night Live’ Before Season 51