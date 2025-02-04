What’s Next on ‘Elsbeth’: Alan Ruck Relives ‘Succession’ as Financier With Sibling Rivalry (PHOTOS)

Alan Ruck as Peter Hepson in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 10 - 'Finance Bros'
The Conheads are going to love this. Alan Ruck relives his Succession days when playing a finance bro with a deep resentment for his brother (this time, a twin!) in the next episode of Elsbeth, premiering Thursday, February 6 on CBS.

Wealthy sibling rivalry is the name of the game in Ruck’s episode. Here’s the logline: “When a Wall Street titan (Alan Ruck) is murdered after giving away his fortune, Elsbeth suspects the victim’s twin brother and business partner (also Alan Ruck) in a deadly case of sibling rivalry.”

Photos from the episode (see below) show Ruck as twins Bill and Peter Hepson. Bill is dressed in linens in what appears to be religious attire, and Peter is suited up like the Wall Street life demands. Based on the episode description and photos, it seems that Bill has let go of the capitalistic life in favor of his spirituality, which enrages his twin brother to apparently deadly ends.

While Elsbeth (Carrie Preston), Kaya (Carra Patterson), and Smullen (Danny Mastrogiorgio) work on solving this murder of the week, the show’s main rivalry will continue to brew.

Last week’s episode ended with Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce) dropping some key information about Judge Crawford (Michael Emerson) to an officer from a neighboring precinct in charge of the murder case that introduced Crawford at the beginning of this season.

Will Captain Kershaw (Madam Secretary‘s Jenn Colella) reopen the case? And will it lead to the murderous Crawford’s downfall? Time will tell. In the meantime, check out Ruck as Elsbeth‘s murderer of the week in the gallery below.

Elsbeth, Thursdays, 10/9c, CBS

Alan Ruck as twins Bill and Peter Hepson in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 10 - 'Finance Bros'
CBS

Ruck plays both the murderer and the victim in this week’s episode. It seems that Peter will kill Bill, but could there be a twin switch in store?

Alan Ruck as Peter Hepson in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 10 - 'Finance Bros'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Ruck looking like Logan Roy as Peter is enraged at work. What did he just learn?

Alan Ruck as Peter Hepson in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 10 - 'Finance Bros'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

There’s been a murder, and Peter appears shocked.

Alan Ruck as Peter Hepson in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 10 - 'Finance Bros'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Peter gets involved with the police as they investigate the murder.

'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 10 - 'Finance Bros'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth looks for evidence as the victim’s body is carried out.

Alan Ruck as Peter Hepson and Danny Mastrogiorgio as Smullen in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 10 - 'Finance Bros'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Does Smullen suspect Peter?

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 10 - 'Finance Bros'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth is always sensing something suspicious.

Alan Ruck as Peter Hepson, Carra Patterson as Kaya Blanke, and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 10 - 'Finance Bros'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Peter is playing nice, but he can’t be trusted.

Alan Ruck as Peter Hepson, Carra Patterson as Kaya, and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 10 - 'Finance Bros'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Peter cooperates with Elsbeth and Kaya’s investigation, but he looks tense as they tour his office.

Alan Ruck as Peter Hepson and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 10 - 'Finance Bros'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth can tell there’s something fishy about Peter.

