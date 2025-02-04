The Conheads are going to love this. Alan Ruck relives his Succession days when playing a finance bro with a deep resentment for his brother (this time, a twin!) in the next episode of Elsbeth, premiering Thursday, February 6 on CBS.

Wealthy sibling rivalry is the name of the game in Ruck’s episode. Here’s the logline: “When a Wall Street titan (Alan Ruck) is murdered after giving away his fortune, Elsbeth suspects the victim’s twin brother and business partner (also Alan Ruck) in a deadly case of sibling rivalry.”

Photos from the episode (see below) show Ruck as twins Bill and Peter Hepson. Bill is dressed in linens in what appears to be religious attire, and Peter is suited up like the Wall Street life demands. Based on the episode description and photos, it seems that Bill has let go of the capitalistic life in favor of his spirituality, which enrages his twin brother to apparently deadly ends.

While Elsbeth (Carrie Preston), Kaya (Carra Patterson), and Smullen (Danny Mastrogiorgio) work on solving this murder of the week, the show’s main rivalry will continue to brew.

Last week’s episode ended with Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce) dropping some key information about Judge Crawford (Michael Emerson) to an officer from a neighboring precinct in charge of the murder case that introduced Crawford at the beginning of this season.

Will Captain Kershaw (Madam Secretary‘s Jenn Colella) reopen the case? And will it lead to the murderous Crawford’s downfall? Time will tell. In the meantime, check out Ruck as Elsbeth‘s murderer of the week in the gallery below.

Elsbeth, Thursdays, 10/9c, CBS