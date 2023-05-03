‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All’: 8 Things We Learned from the Disney+ Docuseries

Disney+ is delving into the life of Ed Sheeran with the newly-released docuseries The Sum of It All, which takes a more personal look at the artist’s recent experiences beyond his upcoming album (Subtract), out May 5.

Streaming now, the four-part series premiered in New York City, where Sheeran and the show’s creative team spoke to moderator Gayle King about the ways in which he explores grief, love, and more through the project. “For me, it’s a really uncomfortable watch,” he admitted to King and the audience, among which TV Insider was present. Sharing that there are some things he’d cut from the show, Sheeran added, “But that’s what makes it human and relatable.”

Below, we’re breaking down some of the key reveals in the show, ranging from Sheeran’s childhood, his romance with his wife Cherry, and court cases to the devastating loss of his pal and SB.TV founder Jamal Edwards. Beware of spoilers ahead.

Ed's Engagement Plea

During a ride around Germany, Ed and his wife Cherry enjoyed fondue and reminisced about some of their favorite memories together, including a date in Central Park and the day he proposed to her. Cherry says it was their first day on holiday, and Ed was adamant that they get out and do things. His eagerness had a reason, as he’d had her ring etched with that date, meaning he’d have to propose for it to work. Annoyed by his insistence, Cherry revealed that she turned around to find the singer on one knee, to which he recalled, “She said, ‘Are you joking?’ and I just said, ‘Please?'”

Cherry's Choice to Speak

Ed and Cherry maintain that they’re very private about their lives —their daughters are mentioned but never shown in the series — but it was her battle with cancer that led Cherry to step into the spotlight for this brief time in the documentary. She said, “If I died, what’s people’s perception of me?” That’s the question that made her re-evaluate her privacy for the documentary, offering fans a better insight into the duo’s relationship and recent struggles.

Ed's Rollercoaster

When Cherry was diagnosed with cancer while six months pregnant, treatment was off the table until she gave birth. Once treatment could proceed, they discovered it wasn’t as bad as anticipated and manageable. After being weighed down by the fear and anxiety of that ordeal, they were relieved to hear that Cherry would be okay. The day after this relief came, Ed learned one of his best friends and early collaborators, Jamal Edwards, had died at 31.

The Godfather

While chatting to cameras with his parents, Ed recalled going to James Blunt concerts as a teen, and casually revealed he’s the godfather to one of the “You’re Beautiful” singer’s kids. The little fact goes to show you can never predict the future.

Friends Who Work Together Stick Together

Most of Ed’s touring team is comprised of his close friends he still has from growing up. The singer shared that it’s a good way for him to stay grounded and spend time with people he cares about and cares about him. One of his pals, Josh, who works as the tour shift, even said that he’s heard many singers and pop stars turn into “a**holes,” but that Ed’s never changed.

The History of Subtract

Ed’s newest album (Subtract), which launches May 5, is something the singer claims he’s been working on for ten years. Old footage from 2018 reveals as much as he worked on his recent single, “Eyes Closed,” which was initially about a breakup and has now been transformed into a song about grief. Since the loss of Jamal, Cherry’s diagnosis, and court proceedings, Ed tossed out most of the tunes he’d crafted for the album and turned it into what it is now.

Ed's Stutter

Ed got candid about his childhood, sharing that when he was born he had a prominent birthmark near his eye, and would often go to the doctors to have it lasered off as his parents were told the mark could someday impact his eyesight. On one occasion, a numbing agent wasn’t used, and the singer believes the pain he experienced that day sparked a stutter in his speech. It was through rap and singing that he believes he overcame the challenge.

Court Cases

The singer also addressed court cases he’s been involved with regarding Copyright issues surrounding the song “Shape of You.” He’s since won those cases and was awarded the legal fees it took to do so. He also added that much of the courtroom conversation revolved around his ability to quickly write songs and the disbelief in his talent. He admitted in a candid moment that he finds it “really insulting,” that someone could doubt his explanations and skills.

