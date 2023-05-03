‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All’: 8 Things We Learned from the Disney+ Docuseries

[Spoiler Alert: The below contains spoilers from Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All.]

Disney+ is delving into the life of Ed Sheeran with the newly-released docuseries The Sum of It All, which takes a more personal look at the artist’s recent experiences beyond his upcoming album — (Subtract), out May 5.

Streaming now, the four-part series premiered in New York City, where Sheeran and the show’s creative team spoke to moderator Gayle King about the ways in which he explores grief, love, and more through the project. “For me, it’s a really uncomfortable watch,” he admitted to King and the audience, among which TV Insider was present. Sharing that there are some things he’d cut from the show, Sheeran added, “But that’s what makes it human and relatable.”

Below, we’re breaking down some of the key reveals in the show, ranging from Sheeran’s childhood, his romance with his wife Cherry, and court cases to the devastating loss of his pal and SB.TV founder Jamal Edwards. Beware of spoilers ahead.

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, Streaming now, Disney+