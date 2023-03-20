Ed Sheeran is bringing his musical talents to Disney+, following in the footsteps of stars such as Elton John, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo who have displayed their skills in docuseries for the streamer. Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All is a four-part program set to premiere Wednesday, May 3, in which producers at Fulwell 73 Productions will take viewers on a journey around the world spotlighting how an unlikely child with a stutter rose to fame to become one of the globe’s biggest-selling superstars.

For the first time, Sheeran is opening the doors to a definitive and searingly honest view of his private life as he explores universal themes that inspire his music. The series will follow the singer as he learns of life-changing news and reveals his hardships and triumphs during one of the most challenging periods in his life.

Blending exclusive, never-before-seen personal archive, present-day actuality, authentic interviews with his wife and loved ones, and intimate performances in cinematic locations, the series widens the lens to unearth what Sheeran thinks of the world, himself, and his music, as well as showcases a decade of hits enjoyed by fans around the world.

“I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting,” said Sheeran in a statement shared by Disney+. “Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it.”

The docuseries is timed to the release of Sheeran’s upcoming sixth studio album, – (Subtract) which is set to be released, Friday, May 5 with the lead single “Eyes Closed” releasing Friday, March 24. The episode breakdown includes “Love,” which offers a look into Sheeran’s early career and romance with his wife Cherry. The second installment, “Loss,” explores the singer’s reaction to his best friend’s death, and “Focus,” the third episode offers a look at Sheeran’s songwriting process. Meanwhile, the final installment, “Balance,” takes a look at how he balances the challenges of family life and work when they’re often miles apart.

Get a sneak peek at the personal d0cuseries in the trailer, above, and don’t miss Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All when it drops on Disney+ this spring.

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, Docuseries Premiere, Wednesday, May 4, Disney3