‘E! News’ Returns! Catch Up With 14 Former Hosts

Two years after its cancellation, E! News is coming back from the dead.

E! axed the entertainment news program in August 2020, a year after moving the show from an evening time slot to a morning one and moving operations from Los Angeles to New York City.

On October 20, however, E! announced that E! News would be coming back as “a premiere late-night destination for movie, music, television, and pop culture fans,” airing Monday through Thursday at 11:30/10:30c, starting on Monday, November 14. The Real alum Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and E! News veteran Justin Sylvester share hosting duties for the reimagined program, and John Redmann and John Pascarella exec-produce.

“E! News has a long history of entertainment news excellence, and we are excited to bring the show back and continue its legacy,” Tracie Wilson, EVP, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and E! News, said in a statement. “John Redmann and John Pascarella are strategic, respected executive producers with stellar reputations, and Justin and Adrienne are charismatic, seasoned hosts with a genuine interest in pop culture. This is the perfect team to bring a fresh take to this franchise.”

Ahead of E! News’ rebirth, scroll down to catch up with other hosts from the show’s three-decade history.

E! News, Series Return, Monday, November 14, 11:30/10:30c, E!