‘E! News’ Returns! Catch Up With 14 Former Hosts

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Jason Kennedy Zuri Hall Maria Menounos
Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images, Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Netflix
Throwback More Throwbacks

Two years after its cancellation, E! News is coming back from the dead.

E! axed the entertainment news program in August 2020, a year after moving the show from an evening time slot to a morning one and moving operations from Los Angeles to New York City.

On October 20, however, E! announced that E! News would be coming back as “a premiere late-night destination for movie, music, television, and pop culture fans,” airing Monday through Thursday at 11:30/10:30c, starting on Monday, November 14. The Real alum Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and E! News veteran Justin Sylvester share hosting duties for the reimagined program, and John Redmann and John Pascarella exec-produce.

Where Are the Former 'Soup' Hosts Now? (PHOTOS)
Related

Where Are the Former 'Soup' Hosts Now? (PHOTOS)

E! News has a long history of entertainment news excellence, and we are excited to bring the show back and continue its legacy,” Tracie Wilson, EVP, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and E! News, said in a statement. “John Redmann and John Pascarella are strategic, respected executive producers with stellar reputations, and Justin and Adrienne are charismatic, seasoned hosts with a genuine interest in pop culture. This is the perfect team to bring a fresh take to this franchise.”

Ahead of E! News’ rebirth, scroll down to catch up with other hosts from the show’s three-decade history.

E! News, Series Return, Monday, November 14, 11:30/10:30c, E!

Jules Asner
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Jules Asner

Asner has gotten into screenwriting, having penned the screenplay for the 2017 film Logan Lucky, which was directed by her husband, Steven Soderbergh.

John Burke
Relentless Film Works

John Burke

Burke still hosts the occasional show, but his latest onscreen appearances are acting roles in series like General Hospital and The Young and the Restless.

Alisha Davis
Instagram

Alisha Davis

Davis has been a journalist and producer for ABC News since 2006, according to her LinkedIn profile. And in her Twitter bio, she calls herself a journalist, wife, and “mother of two extraordinary humans.”

Zuri Hall
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Zuri Hall

Hall is now a correspondent on Access Hollywood and a cohost of Access Daily. She has also played herself in episodes of Hashtaggers, Nobodies, The Arrangement, and The Morning Show.

Terrence J
Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Terrence J

In recent years, Terrence acted in the TV shows Scream and Hit the Floor and hosted Are You the One? He made headlines last year when he was shot at during an attempted robbery in Sherman Oaks, California.

Jason Kennedy
Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jason Kennedy

Kennedy is now a contributor for Today and Access Hollywood. Plus, he and his sister, Associated Press journalist Kelli Kennedy, are teaming up with director Stephanie Soechtig on a documentary series about the Surfside condo collapse, according to Variety.

Steve Kmetko
Instagram

Steve Kmetko

Kmetko is an adjunct faculty member at Chicago’s Columbia College, where he shares his 30 years of television experience with students, according to his LinkedIn profile. He’s also a voiceover actor and advertising spokesperson with clients including Coors Light, the New York International Film Festival, and Apple.

Maria Menounos
Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Netflix

Maria Menounos

Menounos is the host of the podcast Better Together With Maria Menounos, in which “the world’s leading healers, experts, influential celebrities, and game-changers…share groundbreaking secrets and tips to getting better in all areas of life.” She also appeared in the 2021 Lifetime movie The Holiday Fix Up and stars in this year’s Lifetime flick The Holiday Dating Guide.

Giuliana Rancic
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Giuliana Rancic

Rancic — who left E!’s Live From the Red Carpet last year — has been focusing on her businesses, including Giuliana Prosecco, the G by Giuliana clothing line, the Fountain of Truth skincare line, and RPM restaurants around the country.

Catt Sadler
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Rolla’s

Catt Sadler

Sadler — who publicly split with E! in 2017 after realizing Kennedy was making double her salary, as she said — now hosts the podcast It Sure Is a Beautiful Day, in which she “motivate[s] listeners to be their absolute best selves while exploring themes of hope, renewal, and resurgence.”

Gina St. John
Quantum Arc Media

Gina St. John

Like other E! News alums, St. John has gotten into acting, with roles in Scorpion, Jane the Virgin, K.C. Undercover, No Good Nick, and Raven’s Home on her filmography.

Ryan Seacrest
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Ryan Seacrest

Seacrest is practically inescapable in pop culture, as the host of American Idol, the radio show American Top 40, and the podcast On Air With Ryan Seacrest, and the cohost of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Scott Tweedie
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG

Scott Tweedie

Australia’s Seven Network is bringing back Australian Idol in 2023, more than a decade after the singing competition went off the air, and Tweedie will cohost with former contestant Ricki-Lee Coulter.

Lilliana Vazquez
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lilliana Vazquez

Vazquez, Tweedie’s cohost in E! News’ most recent iteration, is “working to create her version of work/life balance as she prioritizes moments with her adorable son Santiago and continues to feed her audience and entrepreneurial spirit by collaborating with select media and brand partners,” according to her website.

E! News

Catt Sadler

Gina St. John

Giuliana Rancic

John Burke

Jules Asner

Lilliana Vazquez

Maria Menounos

Ryan Seacrest

Scott Tweedie

Steve Kmetko

Terrence J

Zuri Hall

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jane Leeves and Bruce Greenwood in 'The Resident'
1
Inside the ‘Intimate’ Kit & Bell Wedding on ‘The Resident’
Lana Love and Omar Jose Cardona on 'The Voice' Season 22
2
‘The Voice’ Battles End: 3 Must-See Performances From Night 5 (VIDEO)
Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins in 'Monarch'
3
‘Monarch’ Boss on Killing Off [Spoiler] & What’s Next
Michael Kopsa
4
Michael Kopsa Dies: ‘X-Files’ and ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor Was 66
Ken Jennings
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions Matchups Revealed