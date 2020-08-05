'E! News' Canceled After Three Decades on the Air

Entertainment news will never be the same — after three decades on the air, the E! network has canceled its flagship series, E! News.

Variety reports that E! has axed the longtime show, which first premiered in 1991, along with two of its newer series, Pop of the Morning and In the Room. This comes just one year after the network planned to expand its news programming with a secondary studio based in New York. At the time, E! News moved from Los Angeles to NYC and began airing in the morning instead of its usual nightly broadcast.

Pop of the Morning, also based on the East Coast, focused on a panel of commentators talking the latest entertainment news stories, while In the Room featured interviews with celebrities inside their private homes. As of the moment, the network's other two news programs, Daily Pop and Nightly Pop, will continue in Los Angeles.

Since premiering in the early '90s, E! News has launched and bolstered the careers of a number of anchors and correspondents still working in the entertainment industry, including: Ryan Seacrest, Giuliana Rancic, Maria Menounos, Catt Sadler, Samantha Harris, Jason Kennedy, and Marc Malkin.

These changes come as parent company NBCUniversal restructures and a reevaluates its programming moving forward. Time will tell if that means more cancellations or series additions in the future.