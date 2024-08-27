HBO is gearing up for the release of its forthcoming Dune spinoff, Dune: Prophecy, and as fans await a premiere date for the show’s November launch, images of the cast are being released.

The prequel is set in the expansive universe of author Frank Herbert’s Dune, which has been adapted for the screen most recently by Denis Villeneuve in 2021’s Dune and 2024’s Dune: Part Two. Co-produced with Legendary Television, HBO’s Dune: Prophecy will run for six episodes when it begins airing this November. It will also be available to stream on Max.

Taking place 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), Dune: Prophecy is inspired by Sisterhood of Dune, a novel written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, which follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind by forming the sect that would become known as the Bene Gesserit.

Additional details regarding the storylines have been kept pretty under wraps, but there have been a few teasers released so far for the upcoming series, which you can check out here.

As previously announced Dune: Prophecy will feature Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

But viewers are getting the chance to acquaint themselves with the characters with portraits of the stars which are slowly being released by HBO. A few of the images released already feature Watson, Strong, Williams, and many more. Scroll down for a closer peek at who is playing who, and stay tuned for additions as more images are unveiled in the weeks leading up to the premiere.

Dune: Prophecy, Series Premiere, November 2024, HBO and Max