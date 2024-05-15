It’s safe to say the Dune films have captured fans’ attention over the past few years and the fascination will continue as the franchise expands to Max with the prequel series Dune: Prophecy.

In anticipation of the upcoming title, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the show before it arrives on the streamer, below.

Is There a Dune: Prophecy Trailer?

While the official trailer hasn’t been released quite yet, Max has unveiled its official first look at the show with a teaser, above.

What Is Dune: Prophecy About?

Expanding upon the universe of Dune, created by author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect fans have come to know as the Bene Gesserit. The series takes direct inspiration from the novel Sisterhood of Dune written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Who Stars in Dune: Prophecy?

The series stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

When Will Dune: Prophecy Premiere?

Dune: Prophecy is currently slated to debut in Fall 2024 on Max.

How Many Episodes Does Dune: Prophecy Have?

The drama series’ debut season is set to include six installments.

Who Makes Dune: Prophecy?

Dune: Prophecy is helmed by showrunner Alison Schapker who executive produces the series alongside co-developer Dian Ademu-John, director Anna Foerster, Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, Jon Spaihts, author Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert. Meanwhile, Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer.

Stay tuned for more details on the series as we approach the premiere and let us know what you’re looking forward to in the comments section, below.

Dune: Prophecy, Series Premiere, Fall 2024, Max