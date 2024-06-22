Kim Kardashian, Gina Torres & More Stars Who Appeared on ‘Drop Dead Diva,’ Which Ended 10 Years Ago

Kim Kardashian as Nikki LePree on 'Drop Dead Diva'
With acting turns by everyone from Kim Kardashian to Wendy Williams, Drop Dead Diva has a guest cast lineup that would make pop culture fans, well, drop dead.

The Lifetime series starred Brooke Elliott as Jane, a lawyer inhabited by the soul of a recently-deceased would-be Price Is Right model. And over its six-season run — which ended 10 years ago on June 22 — Drop Dead Diva attracted scores of big-name stars.

In fact, creator Josh Berman told The Associated Press that it was easier to get high-wattage talent on Drop Dead Diva than it was on CSI and Bones, two other series on which he worked.

“Stars started calling us in the first season,” Berman said in that 2011 interview. “We try to custom-write roles for stars we pursue as well as those that ask us. We tailor a role. I think it’s rare in which a show has a writer get together with a guest star and say, ‘Let’s talk about your part.’ If Paula [Abdul] wants to act, sing or dance, we’ll make sure she does what she wants to.”

Check out just some of Drop Dead Diva’s famous guest stars in the photo gallery below.

Paula Abdul
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Paula Abdul

The “Straight Up” singer and former American Idol judge made multiple guest appearances as herself — including one in she critiques Jane’s fashion choices.

Lance Bass
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Lance Bass

The former boy bander played smarmy director Jamie in the Season 3 episode “Prom,” telling Digital Spy it was fun to be cast as an annoying character.

Kim Kardashian
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

The reality superstar recurred in Season 4 as Nikki LePree, a relationship expert who turns out to be a con artist scamming Stacy (April Bowlby).

Liza Minnelli
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Liza Minnelli

This Cabaret star — and daughter of Judy Garland — joined Delta Burke as dueling psychic sisters in the Season 1 episode “Make Me a Match.”

Brandy Norwood
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Brandy Norwood

This R&B singer told the AP that recurring in Seasons 3 and 4 as Elisa Shayne, an ex of Parker (Josh Stamberg), provided an opportunity “to find [her] rhythm again” on television.

Rosie O’Donnell
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Rosie O’Donnell

This former talk show host (and upcoming And Just Like That… star) recurred as Judge Madeline Summers in four episodes across the first two seasons.

Cybill Shepherd
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS

Cybill Shepherd

An alum of Moonlighting and Cybill, this actor guest starred in Season 2’s “Queen of Mean,” playing Ellie Tannen, a fashion designer suing her former assistant.

Wanda Sykes
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Wanda Sykes

This comedian and star of The Other Two joined the aforementioned Bass in “Prom.” She played Yvonne Wright, a judge who isn’t exactly charmed by Jane.

Gina Torres
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gina Torres

Torres appeared alongside Minelli in “Make Me a Match”: The Suits alum played Diana Hall, the director of a matchmaking service that Madeline sues.

Wendy Williams
Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television

Wendy Williams

Another talk show host turned TV judge, Williams guest-starred on Drop Dead Diva as Judge Mary Rudd, who hears a booty-call case in the Season 3 premiere, “Hit and Run.”

