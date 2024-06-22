With acting turns by everyone from Kim Kardashian to Wendy Williams, Drop Dead Diva has a guest cast lineup that would make pop culture fans, well, drop dead.

The Lifetime series starred Brooke Elliott as Jane, a lawyer inhabited by the soul of a recently-deceased would-be Price Is Right model. And over its six-season run — which ended 10 years ago on June 22 — Drop Dead Diva attracted scores of big-name stars.

In fact, creator Josh Berman told The Associated Press that it was easier to get high-wattage talent on Drop Dead Diva than it was on CSI and Bones, two other series on which he worked.

“Stars started calling us in the first season,” Berman said in that 2011 interview. “We try to custom-write roles for stars we pursue as well as those that ask us. We tailor a role. I think it’s rare in which a show has a writer get together with a guest star and say, ‘Let’s talk about your part.’ If Paula [Abdul] wants to act, sing or dance, we’ll make sure she does what she wants to.”

Check out just some of Drop Dead Diva’s famous guest stars in the photo gallery below.