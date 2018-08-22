Eva Longoria, Michael Pena & the Rest of the ‘Dora the Explorer’ Live-Action Movie Cast (PHOTOS)

Paramount Pictures has been casting for its upcoming, live-action Dora the Explorer movie, based on the animated Nickelodeon series, and the cast is rounding out.

Michael Pena has signed on to play Cole Márquez, Dora’s father and Eva Longoria will play Dora’s mother, Elena Márquez. Meanwhile, Isabela Moner, whose movie credits include Transformers: The Last Knight and Sicario 2: Soldado, is starring as the adventurous lead, Dora.

The movie is currently being filmed in Queensland, Australia, with James Bobin (The Muppets) directing from a script written by Nicholas Stoller (The Muppets & Muppets Most Wanted). It’s scheduled for an August 2019 release date.

According the The Hollywood Reporter, “The film’s story sees a high school-bound Dora finding herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego and a rag-tag group of teens on a Goonies-esque adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.”

