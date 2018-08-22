Eva Longoria, Michael Pena & the Rest of the ‘Dora the Explorer’ Live-Action Movie Cast (PHOTOS)

Isabela Moner is playing Dora.

Michael Pena
Michael Pena is playing Cole Márquez.

Eva Longoria at the premiere of
Eva Longoria is playing Elena Márquez.

Micke Moreno attends the premiere of Escobar: Paradise Lost
Micke Moreno is playing Diego.

Eugenio Derbez at the NALIP 2018 Latino Media Awards
Eugenio Derbez is playing Alejandro Gutierrez.

Madeleine Madden at the 7th AACTA Awards
Madeleine Madden is playing Sammy.

Nicholas Coombe at the premiere of
Nicholas Coombe is playing Randy.

Adriana Barraza
Adriana Barraza is playing Abuela Valerie.

Temuera Morrison at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival

Temuera Morrison is playing Powell.

Paramount Pictures has been casting for its upcoming, live-action Dora the Explorer movie, based on the animated Nickelodeon series, and the cast is rounding out.

Michael Pena has signed on to play Cole Márquez, Dora’s father and Eva Longoria will play Dora’s mother, Elena Márquez. Meanwhile, Isabela Moner, whose movie credits include Transformers: The Last Knight and Sicario 2: Soldado, is starring as the adventurous lead, Dora.

The movie is currently being filmed in Queensland, Australia, with James Bobin (The Muppets) directing from a script written by Nicholas Stoller (The Muppets & Muppets Most Wanted). It’s scheduled for an August 2019 release date.

According the The Hollywood Reporter, “The film’s story sees a high school-bound Dora finding herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego and a rag-tag group of teens on a Goonies-esque adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.”

Click through the gallery above to meet the cast so far!

Dora the Explorer

