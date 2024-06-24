‘Doctor Who’: Who Is Mrs. Flood & More Burning Questions for Season 2

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood, Varada Sethu as Mundy, and Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in 'Doctor Who' Season 1
BBC / Disney+

Doctor Who

 More

Doctor Who‘s first season with Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor has wrapped, and sure, it answered the major question we had about Ruby (Millie Gibson) and her parents, but we’ve still been left quite a few loose threads.

After all, we know that the show will be back, with a Christmas special (starring Nicola Coughlan!) and a second season, with both Gibson and a new companion in Varada Sethu. And the Season 1 finale ended with quite the warning for the Doctor, from the mysterious Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), whose every appearance just leaves us with more questions (and zero answers). And what about some loose ends from the 60th anniversary specials that have yet to be addressed?

Below, we take a look at the burning questions we need answered when Doctor Who continues.

Doctor Who, Disney+

Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood and Angela Wynter as Cherry in 'Doctor Who' Season 1 Finale
BBC / Disney+

Who is Mrs. Flood?

Mrs. Flood was introduced as Ruby’s neighbor in the 2023 Christmas special, and there were already a lot of question marks surrounding her then, after she didn’t seem to recognize the TARDIS then later did, talking straight to the camera. She then appeared in Season 1, leaving us with even more to wonder about. She called the Doctor “clever boy,” like former companion Clara (Jenna Coleman) did. (She also wore a very similar outfit to Clara.) She seemingly knew about Sutekh (“He waits no more”). There’s her “Then tell your Maker, I will come to storm down his gates of gold and seize his kingdom in my true name” as well as her talking about the “plans” she had before she was turned to dust with everyone else in the Season 1 finale. And then there was her on the roof with that warning (scroll down) about the Doctor, in a white fur coat, with a suitcase and a parasol, similar to Romana (Mary Tamm, then Lalla Ward), a Time Lord who was the Fourth Doctor’s (Tom Baker) companion.

Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood in 'Doctor Who' Season 1 Finale
BBC / Disney+

What does Mrs. Flood's warning mean?

“What happens, you might wonder, oh, what happens to that mysterious traveler in time and space known as the Doctor?” Mrs. Flood asked. “I’m sorry to say his story ends in absolute terror. Night night.” The Doctor just had the god of death reappear and wipe out the entire universe until the Time Lord brought death to death (and therefore life) and everyone back. So what will make this stand out? And is it tied to who she is, or are those two separate threads?

Varada Sethu as Mundy in 'Doctor Who' Season 1 Episode 3
BBC / Disney+

Who will Varada Sethu be playing?

Before Season 1 began, we knew that the Doctor would be getting a second companion in Season 2. But to everyone’s surprise, Sethu debuted in a Season 1 episode, “Boom,” written by former showrunner Steven Moffat, as Mundy, an Anglican Marine who interacts with both the Doctor and Ruby. It’s unclear if she’ll be playing the same character in Season 2, though the door was left open for them to cross paths again. Since this is a sci-fi series, that doesn’t rule out her playing another character—just look at Coleman’s run on the show!

Millie Gibson as Ruby and Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in the 'Doctor Who' Season 1 Finale
BBC / Disney+

How will Ruby return to adventures with the Doctor?

Ruby, after finding out who her parents were (ordinary people), ended up saying goodbye to adventures in the TARDIS with the Doctor. But we know she’ll be back; she was pictured at a table read with Gatwa and Sethu, and showrunner Russell T Davies has said she will be (and the story of her family “is not quite at an end”). But what will cause her and the Doctor (and Sethu’s character) to cross paths again? How much will she be part of the new season?

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Jonathan Groff as Rogue in 'Doctor Who' Season 1 Episode 6
BBC / Disney+

Will Rogue be back?

Jonathan Groff was introduced as a bounty hunter in an episode named after his character, but the relationship between him and the Doctor was bittersweet: Their strangers-to-lovers romance ended before it really began, with the two only (finally) sharing a kiss before Rogue sacrificed himself, sending himself with the Chuldur (shapeshifters) to a random barren dimension. “Find me,” he told the Doctor, who put on his ring. It certainly set the stage for him to return, but will he? If so, will the Doctor find him, or will they cross paths on yet another adventure? And speaking of him…

The Meep in 'Doctor Who' 60th anniversary special 'The Star Beast'
BBC / Disney+

Who is the Meep's boss? Is it Rogue's boss, too?

The 60th anniversary specials introduced a few questions, some of which have yet to be answered. Among them is the identity of the Meep’s boss, from “The Star Beast.” The Meep, once in custody, left The Doctor with a warning: “I will escape and have my revenge, so you beware, Doctor. Because there’s one more thing… A creature with two hearts is such a rare thing, just wait until I tell the boss.”

At the beginning of Season 1, Davies told TV Insider, “There’s another mention of the boss coming up. I might get to [that] one day. I know exactly who the boss is, but there’s no sign of that happening yet.” Then, Rogue mentioned he had more paperwork since getting a new “boss.” Is that the same being?

'Doctor Who' 60th anniversary special
BBC / Disney+

Will the Master return?

There’s also the Master being trapped in the Toymaker’s gold tooth, as seen in the 60th anniversary special, “The Giggle.” A hand with red fingernails picked it up and we heard the laughter of who we assume are multiple versions of the Master. Who picked it up?

'Doctor Who'
BBC / Disney+

Is Sutekh really gone?

The Doctor has seemingly taken care of Sutekh for good by dragging the god of death back into the time vortex; Sutekh then burned up into nothing. But he came back once before … Plus, since Sutekh has apparently been chilling out on the TARDIS all this time (oh, the questions we have about that, given everything that has happened, who else has clung onto the outside of the TARDIS, and the multiple TARDISes that have been present at times), was there another god of death on the TARDIS the Fifteenth Doctor made for the Fourteenth (David Tennant)? Or did Sutekh stay with the original?

Doctor Who (2023)

Anita Dobson

Millie Gibson

Ncuti Gatwa

Varada Sethu

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Erin Krakow as Elizabeth and Kevin McGarry as Nathan in 'When Calls the Heart' Season 11 Episode 11
1
Erin Krakow & Kevin McGarry React to Shocking End to ‘WCTH’ Season 11
Robson Green as Geordie Keating, Tom Brittney as Will Davenport in Grantchester
2
Tom Brittney on His Very Emotional ‘Grantchester’ Farewell
Roxane Duran as Madeleine, Delainey Hayles as Claudia, and Jacob Anderson as Louis in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2 Episode 7 - 'I Could Not Prevent It'
3
Inside ‘Interview With the Vampire’s Most Tragic Hour: The Trial Explained
John Cena in 'Peacemaker' Season 1
4
‘Peacemaker’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far
Drew Carey and contestant Rachel on Price is Right
5
‘The Price Is Right’: ER Nurse Takes Huge Gamble and Wins Big – See Drew Carey React