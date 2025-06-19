Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies is just as unsure about the show’s future as fans are.

“We don’t know what’s happening yet,” Davies wrote in the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine, per Variety, noting that he was taking “a pause” from writing for the magazine “while everyone works that out.”

He added, “Hopefully, we’ll have news soon.”

Despite the current uncertainty, Davies declared that “Doctor Who will never end.” He stated, “There are pathways leading to potential futures — we’ve still got the mystery of that bright and blazing ending, ‘Oh, hello,’ yes indeed, hello Billie [Piper]!”

The second of Doctor Who‘s two-season order on Disney+ wrapped up on a surprising note last month, with Ncuti Gatwa‘s iteration of the titular Time Lord regenerating into Piper. As Whovians know, Piper famously portrayed Rose Tyler, a companion of the 9th (Christopher Eccleston) and 10th Doctor (David Tennant).

While it is unclear whether Piper will return as Rose or take on the role of The Doctor, the actress has expressed her excitement about returning to the long-running sci-fi series.

“It’s no secret how much I love this show, and I have always said I would love to return to the Whoniverse as I have some of my best memories there,” she said in a statement after the finale’s release. “To be given the opportunity to step back on that Tardis one more time was just something I couldn’t refuse, but who, how, why and when, you’ll just have to wait and see.”

Piper’s reintroduction marks the end of Gatwa’s run as The Doctor after two seasons. The Sun reported ahead of the finale that Gatwa had exited the series due to low ratings, and that Disney+ would no longer be a co-production partner of the show.

In a statement, the BBC said, “The decision on season 3 will be made after season 2 airs and any other claims are just pure speculation,” adding, “The deal with Disney+ was for 26 episodes – and we still have an entire spinoff, The War Between the Land and the Sea, to air. And as for the rest, we never comment on the Doctor and future storylines.”

Gatwa, meanwhile, reflected on his time as The Doctor in a social media statement after the finale’s premiere. “You know when you get cast, at some point you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it,” the actor said. “This journey has been one that I will never forget, and a role that will be part of me forever. There are no words to describe what it feels like to be cast as the Doctor, nor are there words to explain what it feels like to be accepted into this iconic role that has existed for over 60 years and is truly loved by so many across the globe.”

Thanking the show’s fans, Gawta concluded, “I’ve loved every minute of it, but now is the time to hand over the keys to that beloved blue box and let someone else take control and enjoy it every bit as much as I have. I’ll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor.”

