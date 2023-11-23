‘Doctor Who’ Turns 60: Where Are the Time Lord Portrayers Now?

Don’t be tardy for the TARDIS party! Doctor Who is celebrating its 60th anniversary (which officially falls on November 23) in grand style, bringing back Tenth Doctor David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate as companion Donna Noble for a series of special episodes. And that trio of new stories — which kick off on BBC One in the U.K. and Disney+ in the U.S. on Saturday, November 25 — will also introduce Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor.

So, six decades into the British sci-fi franchise, where are the actors who have played the titular Time Lord thus far? The first three — William Hartnell, Patrick Troughton, Jon Pertwee — have passed away, we’re sad to report, but scroll down for updates on the other 10.

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials, Saturday, November 25, December 2, and December 9, Disney+