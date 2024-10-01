New ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Photos Reveal More ‘Singles Week’ Guest Stars

At the end of Doctor Odyssey‘s pilot, Dr. Max Bankman (Joshua Jackson) asks his new colleagues if it’s always theme week on board The Odyssey, and, well, the answer seems to be yes. Because this Thursday’s (October 3) new episode is titled “Singles Week,” and it is chock full of A-list guest stars.

In the video teaser look-ahead at the show’s sophomore sailing, we saw everyone from Shania Twain to John Stamos fluttering around the ship, and in these brand new episodic photos, we see a few more of the famous faces joining the fold for the Ryan Murphy medical drama.

Scroll through the photos below to see a glimpse at what’s ahead when the show hits the high seas again on Thursday night.

Doctor Odyssey, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC