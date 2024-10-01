New ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Photos Reveal More ‘Singles Week’ Guest Stars

Amanda Bell
Comments
DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒSingles WeekÓ - ItÕs Singles Week on The Odyssey, and lust is in the air. As Max, Tristan and Avery navigate their relationship, the crew fends off advances from passengers. With rising desire and quickly spreading ailments, Max and the team rush to restore order. THURSDAY, OCT. 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) CHORD OVERSTREET
Preview
Disney/Tina Thorpe

Doctor Odyssey

 More

At the end of Doctor Odyssey‘s pilot, Dr. Max Bankman (Joshua Jackson) asks his new colleagues if it’s always theme week on board The Odyssey, and, well, the answer seems to be yes. Because this Thursday’s (October 3) new episode is titled “Singles Week,” and it is chock full of A-list guest stars.

In the video teaser look-ahead at the show’s sophomore sailing, we saw everyone from Shania Twain to John Stamos fluttering around the ship, and in these brand new episodic photos, we see a few more of the famous faces joining the fold for the Ryan Murphy medical drama.

Scroll through the photos below to see a glimpse at what’s ahead when the show hits the high seas again on Thursday night.

Doctor Odyssey, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒSingles WeekÓ - ItÕs Singles Week on The Odyssey, and lust is in the air. As Max, Tristan and Avery navigate their relationship, the crew fends off advances from passengers. With rising desire and quickly spreading ailments, Max and the team rush to restore order. THURSDAY, OCT. 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe)
Disney/Tina Thorpe

The one and only Shania Twain is in the house (glittering in gold, no less) in this sneak peek photo.

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒSingles WeekÓ - ItÕs Singles Week on The Odyssey, and lust is in the air. As Max, Tristan and Avery navigate their relationship, the crew fends off advances from passengers. With rising desire and quickly spreading ailments, Max and the team rush to restore order. THURSDAY, OCT. 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) STEPHANIE SUGANAMI, SEAN TEALE
Disney/Tina Thorpe

Singles week will put the crew on defense as they grapple with lusty passengers.

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒSingles WeekÓ - ItÕs Singles Week on The Odyssey, and lust is in the air. As Max, Tristan and Avery navigate their relationship, the crew fends off advances from passengers. With rising desire and quickly spreading ailments, Max and the team rush to restore order. THURSDAY, OCT. 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) STEPHANIE SUGANAMI
Disney/Tina Thorpe

Stephanie Suganami guest stars as this smashing gala attendee.

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒSingles WeekÓ - ItÕs Singles Week on The Odyssey, and lust is in the air. As Max, Tristan and Avery navigate their relationship, the crew fends off advances from passengers. With rising desire and quickly spreading ailments, Max and the team rush to restore order. THURSDAY, OCT. 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) CHORD OVERSTREET
Disney/Tina Thorpe

Here’s a first look at Chord Overstreet’s guest role, as he’s suited up for the ball.

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒSingles WeekÓ - ItÕs Singles Week on The Odyssey, and lust is in the air. As Max, Tristan and Avery navigate their relationship, the crew fends off advances from passengers. With rising desire and quickly spreading ailments, Max and the team rush to restore order. THURSDAY, OCT. 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) PHILLIPA SOO, MARCUS EMANUEL MITCHELL
Disney/Tina Thorpe

Emanuel Mitchel’s crew officer will be joining in on the rescue fun this time around, too.

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒSingles WeekÓ - ItÕs Singles Week on The Odyssey, and lust is in the air. As Max, Tristan and Avery navigate their relationship, the crew fends off advances from passengers. With rising desire and quickly spreading ailments, Max and the team rush to restore order. THURSDAY, OCT. 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) JOSHUA JACKSON, PHILLIPA SOO, MARCUS EMANUEL MITCHELL
Disney/Tina Thorpe

There’s business to tend to with the medical crew.

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒSingles WeekÓ - ItÕs Singles Week on The Odyssey, and lust is in the air. As Max, Tristan and Avery navigate their relationship, the crew fends off advances from passengers. With rising desire and quickly spreading ailments, Max and the team rush to restore order. THURSDAY, OCT. 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) JOSHUA JACKSON, PHILLIPA SOO, SEAN TEALE
Disney/Tina Thorpe

One superfan of singles week is Avery (Philippa Soo) who clearly enjoys the view.

Disney/Tina Thorpe

Chord Overstreet goes shirtless in this sneak peek photo at his guest role.

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒSingles WeekÓ - ItÕs Singles Week on The Odyssey, and lust is in the air. As Max, Tristan and Avery navigate their relationship, the crew fends off advances from passengers. With rising desire and quickly spreading ailments, Max and the team rush to restore order. THURSDAY, OCT. 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) SEAN TEALE
Disney/Tina Thorpe

Tristan (Sean Teale) is called into action once again.

Doctor Odyssey

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Frank Fritz from 'American Pickers'
1
Frank Fritz Dies: ‘American Pickers’ Star Was 60
Drake Hogestyn on 'Days of Our Lives'
2
Has Drake Hogestyn’s Final ‘Days of Our Lives’ Episode Aired Yet?
Rob Marciano for ABC News
3
Fired ‘GMA’ Weatherman Rob Marciano Set to Join CBS News
Vail Bloom on 'Y&R'
4
‘Y&R’ Star Vail Bloom Talks Heather’s Shocking Death — And Possible Return
Ring collapses on WWE Raw
5
WWE Ring Collapses During ‘Monday Night Raw’ Main Event