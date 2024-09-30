When Does ‘Doctor Odyssey’s Next Episode Air?

Amanda Bell
Comments

ABC‘s newest medical drama, Doctor Odyssey, made quite a splash with audiences when it premiered last week.

The procedural, which was bookended by the Season 8 premiere of 9-1-1 and the Season 21 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy, earned over 4.2 million viewers when its first episode aired on Thursday (September 26).

The pilot for the episode answered some questions and raised others (including a few lingering fan theories) about the newest Ryan Murphy series, which we’ll have to watch to see if it answers.

One question we do already know the answer to is this: When is the next episode of Doctor Odyssey airing? That’d be this Thursday (October 3) at 9/8c.

The second episode of the series is titled “Singles Week” as a nod to its central storyline. The logline for the episode is: “It’s Singles Week on The Odyssey, and lust is in the air. As Max, Tristan and Avery navigate their relationship, the crew fends off advances from passengers. With rising desire and quickly spreading ailments, Max and the team rush to restore order.”

In the look-ahead preview for the episode (embedded above), we get a glimpse of guest star Shania Twain in her glittery garb taking Captain Massey (Don Johnson) for a spin on the dance floor, while Gina Gershon‘s guest role dons some lingerie to seduce him in the suite.

Elsewhere, Avery (Phillipa Soo) has to bat away from advances from a guest, Max (Joshua Jackson) and Tristan (Sean Teale) call a truce, and John Stamos‘ guest role is in a bad way, needing medical attention from the team.

Doctor Odyssey, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC

