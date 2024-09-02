ABC is hitting the high seas with Joshua Jackson‘s Max in Ryan Murphy‘s latest medical drama Doctor Odyssey.

The “high-octane procedural” will follow Jackson’s character as the onboard doctor of a luxury cruise ship staffed by Don Johnson, Phillipa Soo, and Sean Teale. But before fans dive into the series executive produced by Murphy with Jackson, Johnson, Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Paris Barclay, Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diedrich.

