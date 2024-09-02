‘Doctor Odyssey’: Meet the Crew of Ryan Murphy’s ABC Medical Drama

Sean Teale, Don Johnson, Joshua Jackson, and Phillipa Soo in 'Doctor Odyssey'
Disney/Pari Dukovic

ABC is hitting the high seas with Joshua Jackson‘s Max in Ryan Murphy‘s latest medical drama Doctor Odyssey.

The “high-octane procedural” will follow Jackson’s character as the onboard doctor of a luxury cruise ship staffed by Don Johnson, Phillipa Soo, and Sean Teale. But before fans dive into the series executive produced by Murphy with Jackson, Johnson, Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Paris Barclay, Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diedrich.

Scroll down for a closer look at the characters at the center of the upcoming series, and check out our full Fall Preview story about Doctor Odyssey here.

Joshua Jackson as Dr. Max Bankman in 'Doctor Odyssey'
Disney/Tina Thorpe

Joshua Jackson as Dr. Max Bankman

The Odyssey’s new doc was “running an internal medicine department” in Connecticut before facing his mortality during the pandemic. Jackson reveals there might be a special someone he left behind.

Don Johnson in 'Doctor Odyssey'
Disney/Tina Thorpe

Don Johnson as Captain Massey

The Miami Vice icon floats the idea that his skipper is a lifer. “In one scene, I actually say, ‘When I was 18, I worked a clam trawler.’ Then I think he was probably in the Navy, made captain…and this is his retirement gig.”

Phillipa Soo in 'Doctor Odyssey'
Disney/Tina Thorpe

Phillipa Soo as Avery

“Avery’s a nurse practitioner who’s been working on this cruise line for a couple of years,” offers the theater-trained multi-talent. “She’s qualified to be a doctor without being a doctor…and has a great backstory.”

Sean Teale in 'Doctor Odyssey'
Disney/Pari Dukovic

Sean Teale as Tristan

Teale’s nurse ranks below Avery, but “there’s no real hierarchy,” says Jackson. “We’re the medical team.” As for what he brings to the table, Soo credits her character’s second “with a real ready-for-anything energy.”

