‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Cast, Premiere Date & Everything Else We Know So Far

Dexter is coming back … again. At the San Diego Comic-Con panel for the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin, fans learned that Michael C. Hall would be reprising his role once again for another followup to the celebrated original — this time, titled Dexter: Resurrection.

So what is there to know about the series so far? Here’s a look at everything we know about Dexter: Resurrection so far.

When will Dexter: Resurrection premiere?

The Showtime series is expected to premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime in the summer of 2025, with production expected to begin in January.

Who will star in Dexter: Resurrection ?

Hall will reprise his role as the titular serial killer, but he might not be the only familiar face. Hall teased in a Variety interview, “There’s a whole cast of characters that populate his wider world and have the potential to re-emerge.”

Marcos Siega, who executive-produced New Blood, is also back to work and shared a first look at the script on social media.

What will Dexter: Resurrection b e about?

Hall told Variety that the new series “will pick up right where they left off” after the events of the 2021 sequel series Dexter: New Blood.

New Blood took place 10 years after the events of the original series and featured Dexter Morgan living in a small town in Upstate New York under an assumed name. At the end of the limited series finale, Dexter was seen bleeding out in the cold, and, subsequently, showrunner Clyde Phillips confirmed to Deadline matter-of-factly, “I have three words for you: Dexter is dead. I wouldn’t do that to the audience. It would be dishonest. Here, there is no question that this is the finale of Dexter. Dexter is dead.” He went on to point to Dexter’s son Harrison Morgan (Jack Alcott) as the potential future of the franchise. However, when speaking to Variety, Hall played coy on whether his character was actually confirmed to be dead, saying, “Was it? I don’t know what I am authorized to say other than it’s really cold out there.”

The new series will be set in the present day, and Hall added, “We just felt like there was more to explore. I think we’ve all been really amazed at how fertile the soil of Dexter remains.”

Dexter: Resurrection, Series Premiere, Summer 2025, Showtime & Paramount+