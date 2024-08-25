‘Dark Winds’: 7 Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 3

Meaghan Darwish
Zahn McClarnon, Jessica Matten, Kiowa Gordon, Deanna Allison, and more from 'Dark Winds'
Michael Moriatis/AMC

Dark Winds

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Dark Winds Season 2.]

Dark Winds has landed on Netflix, but there’s more on the horizon for AMC‘s original series as we gear up for Season 3 in 2025.

While Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix and AMC+, there’s no arguing that Season 2’s final moments raise some big questions about where Dark Winds is heading. For those less familiar with the drama executive produced by Robert Redford and George R. R. Martin, Dark Winds is a ’70s-set noir set against the backdrop of a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, following Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) of the Tribal Police.

Together, Leaphorn works with Deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and police sergeant Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) to solve mysteries plaguing their community. While they’ve all gone on individual journeys, Leaphorn, Chee, and Bernadette are all committed to delivering justice.

As Season 2 saw them embarking on new journeys in the finale’s final moments, we’re taking a look at the major questions we’d like to see answered when the show returns for its highly-anticipated third season. Scroll down for a closer look and let us know what you hope to see resolved once Dark Winds returns to television next year.

Dark Winds, Season 3 Premiere, 2025, AMC & AMC+

A Martinez and Zahn McClarnon from 'Dark Winds' Season 2
Michael Moriatis/AMC

Will Leaphorn Run for Gordo Sena's Job?

In the Season 2 finale, Valencia County Sheriff Gordo Sena (A Martinez) tells Joe Leaphorn that he’s planning to retire from his job, and suggests that the lieutenant run for the political position. Leaphorn is resistant and denies interest, but it would be an interesting layer to explore if he changes his mind.

Jessica Matten and Kiowa Gordon in 'Dark Winds' Season 2
Michael Moriatis/AMC

Is Hope for Chee & Bernadette Gone?

Chee and Bernadette formed a connection in Season 1, but by the time Season 2 had come around, it was clear that they hadn’t pursued a real relationship. Yet, in the Season 2 finale, Chee drives out to Bernadette’s trailer to bid her farewell before he departs for her new job at the border, and they share a kiss. Does that mean there is hope for a romance? We need to know!

Zahn McClarnon in 'Dark Winds' Season 2
Michael Moriatis/AMC

What Will Leaphorn's Next Case Be?

Dark Winds is based on the iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, which is helpful when trying to understand where the story is heading. Thankfully, we have an answer when it comes to what case Leaphorn will tackle next as AMC revealed Season 3 will focus on the disappearance of two boys. Set six months after the events of Season 2, Leaphorn and Chee will only have an abandoned bicycle and a blood-stained patch of ground to aid in their investigation.

Jessica Matten in 'Dark Winds' Season 2
Michael Moriatis/AMC

Will Bernadette Return From the Border?

Despite Bernadatte’s move to pursue a job with Border Patrol, we can’t picture her staying away from Leaphorn and Chee for too long. Still, we can’t help but wonder if her new gig will keep her away long-term. According to Season 3’s logline, Bernadette will uncover a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling. Will she work on that mystery alone or will she seek assistance? Only time will tell.

Deanna Allison, Zahn McClarnon, and Elva Guerra in 'Dark Winds' Season 2
Michael Moriatis/AMC

Is Sally Gone for Good?

Sally Growing Thunder (Elva Guerra) was taken in by Leaphorn and his wife Emma (Deanna Allison) in Season 1. Together, they became a family of sorts, especially when Sally’s son was born, but at the end of Season 2, Sally ultimately left. Is she gone for good or will she visit from time to time? We’re eager to find out.

Deanna Allison and Jacqueline Byers in 'Dark Winds' Season 2
Michael Moriatis/AMC

Will Emma's Article Cause Problems?

Emma spoke to journalist Mary Landon (Jacqueline Byers) about the sterilization of Indigenous women, hoping to shine a light on the atrocities being committed by doctors. While Emma deemed the cause too important to pass up, we can’t help but wonder if she’ll experience backlash for her involvement, especially since she works as a nurse.

Zahn McClarnon from 'Dark Winds' Season 2
Michael Moriatis/AMC

Has Leaphorn Found Personal Peace?

Most of Season 1 and 2 revolved around crimes tied to Leaphorn’s own son’s death, now that those mysteries have been unraveled, has Leaphorn found personal peace? It’s certainly something to ponder as we head into the next chapter.

