‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Cast: Matt James, Melora Hardin & More

Meredith Jacobs
3 Comments
Matt James, Melora Hardin, Brian Austin Green
ABC/Billy Kidd; Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

The Dancing With the Stars Season 30 cast has officially been announced, on Good Morning America, and those rumored celebrities are part of it.

Joining the previously revealed gold medal Olympian Suni Lee and popstar JoJo Siwa are a WWE legend (Mike “The Miz” Mizanin), a Real Housewife (Kenya Moore), a Bachelor (Matt James), a country superstar (Jimmie Allen), and a Spice Girl (Melanie C). Watch the announcement in the video below. They’ll join the previously announced pros, with the pairings to be announced during the live premiere on Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.

Tyra Banks returns as host, and on the panel of renowned ballroom experts judging the pairs this season are Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. The pros this season are Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.

Scroll down to meet the celebrities heading to the ballroom for DWTS Season 30.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 30 Premiere, Monday, September 20, 8/7c, ABC

Jimmie Allen at the CMT Music Awards
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Jimmie Allen

How You Know Him: Country singer

Melanie Chisholm at the BRIT Awards
Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media

Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm

How You Know Her: Sporty Spice with the Spice Girls

Christine Chiu in Bling Empire
Courtesy of Netflix

Christine Chiu

How You Know Her: The Netflix docuseries Bling Empire

Brian Austin Green
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Brian Austin Green

How You Know Him: Beverly Hills, 90210, Anger Management

Melora Hardin
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Melora Hardin

How You Know Her: The Office, The Bold Type

Olivia Jade Giannulli
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Jade

How You Know Her: Social media star and Lori Loughlin’s daughter

Matt James in The Bachelor
ABC/Billy Kidd

Matt James

How You Know Him: The Bachelor Season 25

Amanda Kloots in The Talk
Randee St. Nicholas/CBS

Amanda Kloots

How You Know Her: The Talk

Martin Kove
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for The Kevin Carter Foundation

Martin Kove

How You Know Him: Karate Kid, Cobra Kai

Suni Lee
Harry How/Getty Images

Suni Lee

How You Know Her: Gold medal Olympian

Mike The Miz Mizanin at WWE SummerSlam
Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE SummerSlam After Party

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin

How You Know Him: WWE superstar

Kenya Moore in The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Kenya Moore

How You Know Her: The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Cody Rigsby
Cody Rigsby/Instagram

Cody Rigsby

How You Know Him: Peloton star instructor

Iman Shumpert
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Iman Shumpert

How You Know Him: NBA star

JoJo Siwa
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

JoJo Siwa

How You Know Her: Popstar

