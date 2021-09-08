‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Cast: Matt James, Melora Hardin & More

The Dancing With the Stars Season 30 cast has officially been announced, on Good Morning America, and those rumored celebrities are part of it.

Joining the previously revealed gold medal Olympian Suni Lee and popstar JoJo Siwa are a WWE legend (Mike “The Miz” Mizanin), a Real Housewife (Kenya Moore), a Bachelor (Matt James), a country superstar (Jimmie Allen), and a Spice Girl (Melanie C). Watch the announcement in the video below. They’ll join the previously announced pros, with the pairings to be announced during the live premiere on Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.

Tyra Banks returns as host, and on the panel of renowned ballroom experts judging the pairs this season are Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. The pros this season are Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 30 Premiere, Monday, September 20, 8/7c, ABC