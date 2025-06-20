In 2014, Sadie Robertson competed in Season 19 of Dancing With the Stars. The opportunity came amid her family’s success with Duck Dynasty. Robertson was partnered with Mark Ballas in the dancing competition.

Now that the Robertson family is back in the spotlight with Duck Dynasty: The Revival, we’re looking back at Sadie’s journey on the show. Scroll down for a refresh on how she did and more.

How far did Sadie make it on Dancing With the Stars?

Robertson made it all the way to the finale and, after votes from the judges and viewers, was named the runner-up of Season 19. In the finale, Robertson earned a perfect score for her Freestyle, but a 38/40 for her Samba.

Who won Dancing With the Stars in Sadie Robertson’s season?

Although Sadie exuded immense talent on the dance floor, especially for her age, she fell short of winning to Alfonso Ribeiro, who was a fan-favorite all season long. Ribeiro was partnered with Witney Carson and earned two perfect scores for his finals dances.

Janel Parrish and Valentin Chmerkovskiy came in third place after scoring a 40 for Freestyle and 37 for Samba, while Bethany Mota and Derek Hough finished in fourth place, with a 40 for Freestyle and 36 for Jive.

How old was Sadie Robertson on Dancing With the Stars?

Robertson was just 17 years old when she was on the show, making her one of the youngest to ever compete. Willow Shields was just 14 when she was a contestant in Season 20.

Other young competitors in the past have included Zendaya (16 in Season 16), Laurie Hernandez (16 in Season 23), and Shawn Johnson (17 in Season 8).

Did Sadie Robertson have dance experience?

Robertson never had formal dance experience and said on the show that her school did not have dances while she was growing up.

“I have no dance experience,” Robertson admitted. “We’re not allowed to dance at our school. So my dance skills kind of stay in my room. It’s only for me and my mirror to see.”

Duck Dynasty: The Revival, Sundays, 9/8c, A&E