How to Follow the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2020 Cast on Instagram

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Justina Machado Kaitlyn Bristowe Johnny Weir Dancing With the Stars
ABC/Laretta Houston

Dancing With the Stars

 More

Dancing With the Stars will be saying goodbye to a celebrity every week, but their journey isn’t necessarily over then for you.

Instead, you can relive their performances and work behind the scenes via their Instagram accounts. We’re only a few weeks in, and the celebrities are already posting photos and videos from rehearsals and the live episodes as they urge fans to tune in and vote for them. You won’t want to miss anything that Kaitlyn Bristowe, Anne Heche, AJ McLean, Jesse Metcalfe, Johnny Weir, and the others have shared, even after they’ve been eliminated.

Tyra Banks Addresses 'Dancing With the Stars' Hosting Criticism
Related

Tyra Banks Addresses 'Dancing With the Stars' Hosting Criticism

Scroll down to find out how to follow the Season 29 cast on Instagram (and don’t forget to check out their Instagram stories!).

Dancing With the Stars, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Celebrity AJ McLean
ABC/Laretta Houston

AJ McLean

Follow the Backstreet Boy on Instagram at @aj_mclean.

Anne Heche in Dancing With the Stars - Season 29
ABC/Laretta Houston

Anne Heche

The actress is on Instagram at @anneheche.

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Celebrity Carole Baskin
ABC/Laretta Houston

Carole Baskin

The animal activist from Netflix’s Tiger King is on Instagram (fittingly) at @carolebaskincat.

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Celebrity Charles Oakley
ABC/Laretta Houston

Charles Oakley

Follow the basketball legend on Instagram at @therealoak34.

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Celebrity Chrishell Stause
ABC/Laretta Houston

Chrishell Stause

The Selling Sunset star’s Instagram is @chrishell.stause.

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Celebrity - Jeannie Mai
ABC/Laretta Houston

Jeannie Mai

The Real co-host and Holey Moley correspondent is on Instagram at @thejeanniemai.

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Celebrity Jesse Metcalfe
ABC/Laretta Houston

Jesse Metcalfe

The actor is on Instagram at @realjessemetcalfe.

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Celebrity Johnny Weir
ABC/Laretta Houston

Johnny Weir

The figure skater is on Instagram at @johnnygweir.

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Celebrity Justina Machado
ABC/Laretta Houston

Justina Machado

The One Day at a Time star’s Instagram is @justinamachado.

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Celebrity Kaitlyn Bristowe
ABC/Laretta Houston

Kaitlyn Bristowe

The former Bachelorette‘s Instagram is @kaitlynbristowe.

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Celebrity Monica Aldama
ABC/Laretta Houston

Monica Aldama

Follow the Cheer coach on Instagram at @monicaaldama.

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Celebrity Nelly
ABC/Laretta Houston

Nelly

The rapper’s Instagram is @nelly.

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Celebrity Nev Schulman
ABC/Laretta Houston

Nev Schulman

The Catfish host is on Instagram at @nevschulman.

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Celebrity Skai Jackson
ABC/Laretta Houston

Skai Jackson

The Disney Channel star is sharing on her Instagram at @skaijackson.

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Celebrity Vernon Davis
ABC/Laretta Houston

Vernon Davis

The NFL veteran is on Instagram at @vernondavis85.

Dancing With the Stars

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ray LaLonde on Jeopardy!
1
‘Jeopardy!’: 6 Things to Know About Super-Champ Ray LaLonde
Julia Roberts in 'Finding Your Roots' Season 9
2
Julia Roberts Reacts to Her Family’s Connection to Slavery on ‘Finding Your Roots’
Jeremy Renner speaks onstage during the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards
3
Jeremy Renner Remains in Critical Condition After Surgery
Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills
4
NFL Star Damar Hamlin Suffers Cardiac Arrest on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’
Al Roker receives surprise on Today show
5
Here’s When Al Roker Will Return to ‘Today’ Following Health Issues