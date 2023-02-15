The full trailer for Prime Video‘s highly-anticipated musical-drama series Daisy Jones & The Six has arrived and it’s setting the stage for one epic tale of complicated work relationships blurred by romantic tensions.

Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the series features 24 original songs written exclusively for the show and recorded by its cast. In the trailer, above, viewers get a taste of one tune “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb),” which plays throughout the preview. Along with the series premiering Friday, March 3, viewers can anticipate the release of original music by Atlantic Records which will rollout alongside episodes dropping through March 24.

The show tells the story of a 1970s band, fronted by feuding yet charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin). Their chemistry is immediately palpable in the trailer as they spar in the recording booth before finding their rhythm onstage… and off. Drawn together by personal and artistic chemistry, their complicated musical partnership launches the band from obscurity into unbelievable fame.

Following this summit to the top, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they suddenly called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members agree to reveal the truth behind the decision. This series is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers set to the soundtrack of its making.

Joining Keough and Claflin in the series are Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, Tom Wright as Teddy Price, and a special guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes.

Hailing from Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine, Daisy Jones & The Six was co-created for TV by Michael H. Web and Scott Neustadter, the latter of which executive produces the series with Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Brad Mendelsohn, co-showrunner Will Graham, and James Pondsoldt. Meanwhile, Taylor Jenkins Reid serves as a producer.

Daisy Jones & The Six, Series Premiere, Friday, March 3, Prime Video