‘CSI: Vegas’: Greg Reunites With Catherine in Eric Szmanda’s Next Episode (PHOTOS)

Eric Szmanda, Marg Helgenberger, and Mandeep Dhillon in 'CSI: Vegas'
Monty Brinton/CBS

We might not have gotten an original series reunion in Eric Szmanda‘s first CSI: Vegas episode — he’s reprising his role as Greg Sanders for a few episodes in the CBS sequel — but we did see him back in the Crime Lab. The April 13 episode, however, will have both, with Marg Helgenberger‘s Catherine Willows present for “Fractured.”

In this next episode, the CSI team investigates a bomb that detonated during a masquerade party for wealthy investors at the site of a new casino. The photos, which you can check out below, offer a look at Greg and Catherine together again in the Crime Lab, as well as the entire team working the case.

“They’re fantastic onscreen together,” showrunner Jason Tracey told TV Insider of original series stars Helgenberger and Szmanda. “The sort of big sister, little brother dynamic that they always played came right back instantly. It’s like just add water. It’s fun to watch them.”

As for what to expect from Greg, given that in his first episode back, he was a support in the Crime Lab for the Max-centric hour, “we wanted to work with him because when we last left him in the original series, he was still a Vegas guy. He was still at the lab,” Tracey explained. “In the intervening years, he did retire and kind of go off to write books, but we thought that there was a fun story to tell about how hard it is to walk away from his job and to find your own footing in the middle of life and find that next chapter and that has a lot to do with what Greg’s coming back to do.”

Scroll down for a look at “Fractured.”

CSI: Vegas, Thursdays, 10/9c, CBS

Lex Medlin and Eric Szmanda in 'CSI: Vegas'
Monty Brinton/CBS

Can Beau (Lex Medlin) and Greg (Eric Szmanda) put together whatever this is?

Matt Lauria and Mandeep Dhillon in 'CSI: Vegas'
Bill Inoshita/CBS

Quite the decorations…

Daniel Di Tomasso in 'CSI: Vegas'
Bill Inoshita/CBS

Daniel di Tomasso guest stars as Trey.

Matt Lauria and Ariana Guerra in 'CSI: Vegas'
Bill Inoshita/CBS

Folsom (Matt Lauria) and Serena (Ariana Guerra)

Lex Medlin, Paula Newsome, and Eric Szmanda in 'CSI: Vegas'
Monty Brinton/CBS

Did Beau find something?

Ariana Guerra in 'CSI: Vegas'
Monty Brinton/CBS

Serena

Lex Medlin and Paula Newsome in 'CSI: Vegas'
Monty Brinton/CBS

What is Max (Paula Newsome) swabbing for?

Paula Newsome in 'CSI: Vegas'
Bill Inoshita/CBS

What’s Max showing Folsom?

Marg Helgenberger in 'CSI: Vegas'
Monty Brinton/CBS

Catherine (Marg Helgenberger)

Mandeep Dhillon in 'CSI: Vegas'
Monty Brinton/CBS

What’s on the masks?

Eric Szmanda, Marg Helgenberger, and Mandeep Dhillon in 'CSI: Vegas'
Monty Brinton/CBS

Reunited and it feels so good…

CSI: Vegas

Eric Szmanda

Marg Helgenberger

