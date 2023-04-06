We might not have gotten an original series reunion in Eric Szmanda‘s first CSI: Vegas episode — he’s reprising his role as Greg Sanders for a few episodes in the CBS sequel — but we did see him back in the Crime Lab. The April 13 episode, however, will have both, with Marg Helgenberger‘s Catherine Willows present for “Fractured.”

In this next episode, the CSI team investigates a bomb that detonated during a masquerade party for wealthy investors at the site of a new casino. The photos, which you can check out below, offer a look at Greg and Catherine together again in the Crime Lab, as well as the entire team working the case.

“They’re fantastic onscreen together,” showrunner Jason Tracey told TV Insider of original series stars Helgenberger and Szmanda. “The sort of big sister, little brother dynamic that they always played came right back instantly. It’s like just add water. It’s fun to watch them.”

As for what to expect from Greg, given that in his first episode back, he was a support in the Crime Lab for the Max-centric hour, “we wanted to work with him because when we last left him in the original series, he was still a Vegas guy. He was still at the lab,” Tracey explained. “In the intervening years, he did retire and kind of go off to write books, but we thought that there was a fun story to tell about how hard it is to walk away from his job and to find your own footing in the middle of life and find that next chapter and that has a lot to do with what Greg’s coming back to do.”

Scroll down for a look at “Fractured.”

CSI: Vegas, Thursdays, 10/9c, CBS