Lauren, Dylan, Brittne, Sean, Rehman, Ashmal, Corey, Wilder in 'Couple to Throuple' Season 1 Episode 1
Paul Castillero/PEACOCK
Polyamory takes center stage in Peacock‘s Couple to Throuple, a first-of-its-kind dating show where four couples meet interested singles in the hopes of becoming a triad.

Set at a remote tropical resort, the couples will meet, mingle, and date a group of singles, most of whom are experienced in polyamory. With three times the fun, the feelings, and drama, these relationships are put through the ultimate test to see if they are the perfect match. At the end of their time in paradise, the couples will decide if their hearts have room for more than just “the one” and commit as a throuple, go home as they arrived, or leave separately.

Couple to Throuple debuted its first three episodes (of 10) on Thursday, February 8. Episodes will drop in batches of three each week until Episode 10, which will stream separately.

The series is hosted by Access Hollywood‘s Scott Evans and sexologist/relationship expert Shamyra Howard. The pair will guide the couples through their foray into non-monogamy, specifically polyamorous triads, and what emotional revelations these new experiences may bring. Emotional support on a reality dating show? Pigs must be flying.

Scroll through the Couple to Throuple cast gallery below to get to know the cast, plus where to follow them on Instagram. Use this gallery as your guide through this all-new reality dating experiment.

Couple to Throuple, Thursdays, Peacock

Host Scott Evans in 'Couple to Throuple' Season 1 Episode 3
Paul Castillero/PEACOCK

Host Scott Evans

Dr. Shamyra Howard in 'Couple to Throuple' Season 1 Episode 1
Paul Castillero/PEACOCK

Sexologist/Relationship Expert Dr. Shamyra Howard

Lauren, Dylan, Brittne, Sean, Rehman, Ashmal, Corey, Wilder in 'Couple to Throuple' Season 1 Episode 1
Paul Castillero/PEACOCK

The Couples

Brittne and Sean in 'Couple to Throuple' Season 1 Episode 1
Peacock

Brittne Babe and Sean Williams

Rehman and Ashmal in 'Couple to Throuple' Season 1 Episode 1
Peacock

Rehman Bhatti and Ashmal Ali

Dylan and Lauren in 'Couple to Throuple' Season 1 Episode 1
Peacock

Dylan and Lauren Bair

Wilder and Corey in 'Couple to Throuple' Season 1 Episode 1
Peacock

Wilder Bunke and Corey Potter

Denyse, Sanu, Mia, Sadie, Darrien, Jonathan, Becca, Junior, Jess, Lina, Frank, Peach, Chris in 'Couple to Throuple' Season 1 Episode 1
Paul Castillero/PEACOCK

The Singles

Paul Castillero/PEACOCK

Sanu Stevens (Center)

Paul Castillero/PEACOCK

Sadie Clark

Paul Castillero/PEACOCK

Mia Pheonix

Paul Castillero/PEACOCK

Lina Chang

Paul Castillero/PEACOCK

Francis Ford Jr. (aka Junior)

Paul Castillero/PEACOCK

Jonathan Intriago

Paul Castillero/PEACOCK

Jess Olsen

Paul Castillero/PEACOCK

Frank Edward

Paul Castillero/PEACOCK

Denyse Davis

Paul Castillero/PEACOCK

Darrien Seqqoya

Paul Castillero/PEACOCK

Chris Fenlon

Paul Castillero/PEACOCK

Becca Calb

Paul Castillero/PEACOCK

Peach (Dejha Blackmon, Right)

Couple to Throuple

Scott Evans

Shamyra Howard

