Polyamory takes center stage in Peacock‘s Couple to Throuple, a first-of-its-kind dating show where four couples meet interested singles in the hopes of becoming a triad.

Set at a remote tropical resort, the couples will meet, mingle, and date a group of singles, most of whom are experienced in polyamory. With three times the fun, the feelings, and drama, these relationships are put through the ultimate test to see if they are the perfect match. At the end of their time in paradise, the couples will decide if their hearts have room for more than just “the one” and commit as a throuple, go home as they arrived, or leave separately.

Couple to Throuple debuted its first three episodes (of 10) on Thursday, February 8. Episodes will drop in batches of three each week until Episode 10, which will stream separately.

The series is hosted by Access Hollywood‘s Scott Evans and sexologist/relationship expert Shamyra Howard. The pair will guide the couples through their foray into non-monogamy, specifically polyamorous triads, and what emotional revelations these new experiences may bring. Emotional support on a reality dating show? Pigs must be flying.

Scroll through the Couple to Throuple cast gallery below to get to know the cast, plus where to follow them on Instagram. Use this gallery as your guide through this all-new reality dating experiment.

Couple to Throuple, Thursdays, Peacock