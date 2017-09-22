The 10 ‘Chuck’ Guest Stars You’ve Probably Forgotten About
Alright, Nerd Herders, who’s ready for a Chuck throwback? The NBC action-comedy is celebrating its 10-year anniversary on Sunday, and we’re feeling nostalgic for Chuck Bartowski and co.
Led by Zachary Levi as the title character—an average nerd whose brain is embedded with United States spy secrets—the series originally premiered on September 24, 2007. After five seasons of CIA missions (under the direction of The Handmaid’s Tale star Yvonne Strahovski), Buy More employee hijinks and Bartowski family heart-to-hearts, Chuck bid adieu in 2012 with an emotionally devastating two-hour finale (Seriously though).
One of the many things fans agree was great about Chuck was the series’ many guest stars. Even recurring cast, like Matt Bomer as Chuck’s college roommate and the catalyst for the entire series, Tony Hale as the obnoxious Buy More manager Emmett Milbarge and many more were delightful additions to the show’s ensemble.
