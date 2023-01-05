Christopher Meloni’s 13 Funnest Insta-Selfies

Meaghan Darwish
Christopher Meloni with Mariska Hargitay, Dick Wolf, and more
Christopher Meloni via Instagram

Law & Order: Organized Crime

Law & Order: Organized Crime is set to resume its third season and with it comes the promise of plenty of screentime for tough guy Detective Elliot Stabler, played by Christopher Meloni.

While he may wow viewers with his onscreen portrayal of the character who has been gracing screens since 1999, more recently the actor has been charming fans with his social media presence. While Meloni may be deadly serious onscreen, he can get pretty funny when it comes to capturing selfies, whether they feature costars from shows past or present or his own family and friends.

As viewers look ahead to Stabler’s return as he continues to work alongside sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), they’ll attempt to take down more big bads associated with New York City’s underground syndicates. In the meantime, we’re celebrating Meloni’s return to the screen by rounding up some of his best selfies among which feature Truitt, Mariska Hargitay, Dick Wolf, Ice-T, and many more.

Let us know your favorites in the comments section, below, and don’t miss Meloni’s return as Stabler in the winter premiere for Season 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Winter Premiere, Thursday, January 5, 10/9c, NBC

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay behind the scenes of 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
Christopher Meloni via Instagram

It’s always a good time when Meloni and longtime costar Mariska Hargitay channel their inner Stabler and Benson.

Christopher Meloni and dog
Christopher Meloni via Instagram

Must love dogs! Christopher Meloni has nothing but adoration for his playful pooch.

Christopher Meloni snaps a selfie with 'Law & Order' collaborators Dick Wolf and Mariska Hargitay
Christopher Meloni via Instagram

Creative Dick Wolf gets in on the Benson-Stabler love fest in this selfie snapped by Meloni and featuring Hargitay.

Christopher Meloni behind the scenes of 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
Christopher Meloni via Instagram

Meloni captures a hair and makeup chair session in this selfie from behind the scenes of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Christopher Meloni celebrates his birthday
Christopher Meloni via Instagram

The actor gets a little excited about being the “Birthday Boy.”

Christopher Meloni wears a Ruth Bader Ginsberg t-shirt
Christopher Meloni via Instagram

One icon reps another as Meloni shared this selfie featuring his Ruth Bader Ginsberg t-shirt.

Christopher Meloni and wife Sherman Williams go upside down
Christopher Meloni via Instagram

Meloni goes upside down with this mirror selfie featuring his wife, Sherman Williams.

Christopher Meloni
Christopher Meloni via Instagram

Meloni gets mysterious in his off-time with this window selfie.

Christopher Meloni
Christopher Meloni via Instagram

Maintaining Stabler’s signature do is a must, and Meloni makes sure to capture the process for fans.

Christopher Meloni and son Dante
Christopher Meloni via Instagram

Like father, like son, Meloni gets in the birthday spirit alongside his son, Dante.

Christopher Meloni and Danielle Moné Truitt behind the scenes of 'Organized Crime'
Christopher Meloni via Instagram

Meloni gets animated alongside Organized Crime costar Danielle Moné Truitt.

Christopher Meloni and Patrick Fischler pose for a selfie
Christopher Meloni via Instagram

Meloni poses with Happy costar Patrick Fischler in this throwback selfie.

Christopher Meloni, Ice-T, Mariska Hargitay, and Danielle Moné Truitt
Christopher Meloni via Instagram

What could be more epic than this Law & Order lineup of Ice-T, Mariska Hargitay, and Danielle Moné Truitt, all captured by Meloni?

Law & Order: Organized Crime

Christopher Meloni

