Christopher Meloni’s 13 Funnest Insta-Selfies

Law & Order: Organized Crime is set to resume its third season and with it comes the promise of plenty of screentime for tough guy Detective Elliot Stabler, played by Christopher Meloni.

While he may wow viewers with his onscreen portrayal of the character who has been gracing screens since 1999, more recently the actor has been charming fans with his social media presence. While Meloni may be deadly serious onscreen, he can get pretty funny when it comes to capturing selfies, whether they feature costars from shows past or present or his own family and friends.

As viewers look ahead to Stabler’s return as he continues to work alongside sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), they’ll attempt to take down more big bads associated with New York City’s underground syndicates. In the meantime, we’re celebrating Meloni’s return to the screen by rounding up some of his best selfies among which feature Truitt, Mariska Hargitay, Dick Wolf, Ice-T, and many more.

Let us know your favorites in the comments section, below, and don’t miss Meloni’s return as Stabler in the winter premiere for Season 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Winter Premiere, Thursday, January 5, 10/9c, NBC