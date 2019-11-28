‘Christmas in Evergreen’ Returns With Maggie Lawson in ‘Tidings of Joy’ (PHOTOS)

Rick and Christina Gables
Christmas in Evergreen Tidings of Joy
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Strongman
Tidings of Joy - Maggie Lawson
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Strongman

Maggie Lawson

Christmas in Evergreen Tidings of Joy - Ashley Williams
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Strongman

Ashley Williams, Holly Robinson Peete

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy - Maggie Lawson, Rukiya Bernard
Crown Media / David Strongman

Maggie Lawson, Rukiya Bernard

Christmas in Evergreen
Crown Media / David Strongman

Keith Martin Gordey, Patty McCormack, Holly Robinson Peete, Paul Greene

Christmas in Evergreen Tidings of Joy
Crown Media / David Strongman

Maggie Lawson, Michelle Martin, Daryl Shuttleworth, Holly Robinson Peete, Paul Greene, Patty McCormack

Tidings of Joy - Maggie Lawson
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Strongman

Maggie Lawson

Christmas in Evergreen Tidings of Joy
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Strongman

Holly Robinson Peete

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
Crown Media / David Strongman

Rukiya Bernard, Patty McCormack Antonio Cayonne, Holly Robinson Peete, Maggie Lawson, Colin Lawrence, Paul Greene, Michelle Martin

Christmas in Evergreen Tidings of Joy
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Strongman
Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
Crown Media / David Strongman

Antonio Cayonne, Rukiya Bernard, Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Michelle Martin, Patty McCormack, Colin Lawrence, Holly Robinson Peete

Christmas in Evergreen Tidings of Joy
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Strongman

Marlon Kazadi

Christmas in Evergreen Tidings of Joy
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Strongman

Holly Robinson Peete, Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene, Marlon Kazadi

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy - Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence
Crown Media / David Strongman

Chris Cope, Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Patty McCormack

Christmas in Evergreen Tidings of Joy
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Strongman

Holly Robinson Peete

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
Crown Media / David Strongman

Antonio Cayonne, Rukiya Bernard

Christmas in Evergreen Tidings of Joy - Barbara Niven, Malcolm Stewart
Crown Media / David Strongman

Barbara Niven, Malcolm Stewart

Christmas in Evergreen Tidings of Joy - Paul Greene
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Strongman

Paul Greene

Tidings of Joy - Maggie Lawson
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Strongman

Maggie Lawson

Maggie Lawson and Paul Greene find Christmas romance in a storied holiday haven in Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy, premiering Friday, November 29 on Hallmark Channel. This third installment of the Christmas in Evergreen original movie franchise features an all-star ensemble cast including Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard, Barbara Niven, Jill Wagner and Ashley Williams.

Novelist Katie (Lawson) meets Ben (Greene) on the train to picturesque Evergreen, where her planned holiday retreat is interrupted by an assignment to write an article about the town. Though Katie is initially a bit of a skeptic about the town’s genuine love of Christmas, she finds herself quickly enchanted by both Evergreen and Ben after spending time with him and Evergreen residents Michelle (Peete), Hannah (Bernard), Carol (Niven), Lisa (Wagner) and — for a short time — Allie (Williams).

Katie and Ben grow closer while enjoying Evergreen’s Christmas traditions, and even help unearth a long-lost time capsule hidden 50 years ago.  Meanwhile, Hannah struggles to confess her true feelings for a long-time friend, and Michelle finds herself happier than ever in her own relationship. As Christmas approaches and Katie’s trip nears an end, Katie, Ben, Michelle and Hannah all wonder if Evergreen’s enchantment has something special in store for them.

Click through the gallery above to see what holiday magic holds promise and hope for each unique love story.

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy, Premiere, Friday, November 29, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel

Christmas in Evergreen

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas

Maggie Lawson

Paul Greene

