‘Christmas in Evergreen’ Returns With Maggie Lawson in ‘Tidings of Joy’ (PHOTOS)

Maggie Lawson and Paul Greene find Christmas romance in a storied holiday haven in Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy, premiering Friday, November 29 on Hallmark Channel. This third installment of the Christmas in Evergreen original movie franchise features an all-star ensemble cast including Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard, Barbara Niven, Jill Wagner and Ashley Williams.

Novelist Katie (Lawson) meets Ben (Greene) on the train to picturesque Evergreen, where her planned holiday retreat is interrupted by an assignment to write an article about the town. Though Katie is initially a bit of a skeptic about the town’s genuine love of Christmas, she finds herself quickly enchanted by both Evergreen and Ben after spending time with him and Evergreen residents Michelle (Peete), Hannah (Bernard), Carol (Niven), Lisa (Wagner) and — for a short time — Allie (Williams).

Katie and Ben grow closer while enjoying Evergreen’s Christmas traditions, and even help unearth a long-lost time capsule hidden 50 years ago. Meanwhile, Hannah struggles to confess her true feelings for a long-time friend, and Michelle finds herself happier than ever in her own relationship. As Christmas approaches and Katie’s trip nears an end, Katie, Ben, Michelle and Hannah all wonder if Evergreen’s enchantment has something special in store for them.

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy, Premiere, Friday, November 29, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel