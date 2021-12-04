The ‘Chicago Med’ Winter Finale May Not Be So Jolly (PHOTOS)

The hospital may be having quite the holiday celebration in the Chicago Med Season 7 winter finale, but it doesn’t look like everyone’s in a jolly mood.

But who can blame them? In “Secret Santa Has a Gift for You,” the outcome of Will Halstead’s (Nick Gehlfuss) investigation weighs heavily on this mind as he works with Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard) to save a four-month-old patient. Meanwhile, Stevie Hammer (Kristin Hager) and Vanessa Taylor (Asjha Cooper) both struggle to keep their secrets. Plus, Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains), Pamela Blake (Sarah Rafferty) and Sam Abrams (Brennan Brown) work together to save a patient in need of a liver transplant.

The winter finale photos (below) not only show the doctors treating their patients (including the aforementioned ones in the episode’s logline), but a glimpse at the hospital’s festivities, including who’s dressed up for the occasion (and who’s Santa Claus). Jessa (Angela Wong Carbone) is by Will’s side, so it looks like things went well when they attended the tree lighting together. But Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) looks a bit worried, likely about her daughter Vanessa. Scroll down to take a look.

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC