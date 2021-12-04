The ‘Chicago Med’ Winter Finale May Not Be So Jolly (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

The hospital may be having quite the holiday celebration in the Chicago Med Season 7 winter finale, but it doesn’t look like everyone’s in a jolly mood.

But who can blame them? In “Secret Santa Has a Gift for You,” the outcome of Will Halstead’s (Nick Gehlfuss) investigation weighs heavily on this mind as he works with Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard) to save a four-month-old patient. Meanwhile, Stevie Hammer (Kristin Hager) and Vanessa Taylor (Asjha Cooper) both struggle to keep their secrets. Plus, Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains), Pamela Blake (Sarah Rafferty) and Sam Abrams (Brennan Brown) work together to save a patient in need of a liver transplant.

The winter finale photos (below) not only show the doctors treating their patients (including the aforementioned ones in the episode’s logline), but a glimpse at the hospital’s festivities, including who’s dressed up for the occasion (and who’s Santa Claus). Jessa (Angela Wong Carbone) is by Will’s side, so it looks like things went well when they attended the tree lighting together. But Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) looks a bit worried, likely about her daughter Vanessa. Scroll down to take a look.

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC

Dominic Rains as Crockett Marcel, Sarah Rafferty as Dr. Pamela Blake, Brennan Brown as Dr. Sam Abrams in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains), Dr. Pamela Blake (Sarah Rafferty), and Dr. Sam Abrams (Brennan Brown)

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber)

Guy Lockard as Dr. Dylan Scott in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard)

Asjha Cooper as Vanessa Taylor, Kristin Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

Vanessa Taylor (Asjha Cooper) and Stevie Hammer (Kristin Hager)

Brennan Brown as Dr. Sam Abrams, Lorena Diaz as Nurse Doris in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

Med celebrates the holidays.

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Oliver Platt as Daniel Charles in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt)

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

Sharon and Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss)

Kristin Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

Stevie

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie, Guy Lockard as Dr. Dylan Scott in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

Happy Holidays?

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, Angela Wong Carbone as Jessa Rinaldi in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

Will and Jessa Rinaldi (Angela Wong Carbone)

Dominic Rains as Crockett Marcel, Sarah Rafferty as Dr. Pamela Blake in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

Marcel and Blake

