‘Chicago Fire’ Gets Into the Holiday Spirit With a Christmas-Themed Call (PHOTOS)

What better way to celebrate the holidays in a winter finale than with a Christmas tree-themed call for Firehouse 51 on Chicago Fire?

As seen in the photos, the firefighters rush to the scene when a massive tree falls — and they have to contend with branches and decorations making things a bit difficult. It definitely looks like an all hands on deck situation. Also glimpsed in the photos from “Winterfest” is Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), looking like she might have just come back from presenting her paramedicine program to an oversight panel.

Elsewhere in “Winterfest,” Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende), Violet (Hanako Greensmith), and Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) debut their microbrewery business and Firehouse 51 will be getting into the holiday spirit.

There’s also Stella Kidd’s (Miranda Rae Mayo) return to look forward to; she’s been busy with Girls on Fire stuff that’s taken her away from Chicago — and fiancé Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney). As he admitted to Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) in the last episode, he didn’t know when she’d be back since she kept pushing back the date. “I know Girls on Fire really means a lot to her, it’s just we’ve never had this much distance between us,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going on with her, or where we’re going to be when she does come back.” We’ll have to see what that means when they’re together again.

Scroll down for a look at the Christmas-themed call and more from the Season 10 winter finale.

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC