‘Chicago Fire’ Gets Into the Holiday Spirit With a Christmas-Themed Call (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo, Christian Stolte as Mouch, Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz in Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

What better way to celebrate the holidays in a winter finale than with a Christmas tree-themed call for Firehouse 51 on Chicago Fire?

As seen in the photos, the firefighters rush to the scene when a massive tree falls — and they have to contend with branches and decorations making things a bit difficult. It definitely looks like an all hands on deck situation. Also glimpsed in the photos from “Winterfest” is Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), looking like she might have just come back from presenting her paramedicine program to an oversight panel.

Elsewhere in “Winterfest,” Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende), Violet (Hanako Greensmith), and Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) debut their microbrewery business and Firehouse 51 will be getting into the holiday spirit.

Monica Raymund on Her Continued Relationship With Wolf EntertainmentSee Also

Monica Raymund on Her Continued Relationship With Wolf Entertainment

Plus, what's coming up on 'Hightown'?

There’s also Stella Kidd’s (Miranda Rae Mayo) return to look forward to; she’s been busy with Girls on Fire stuff that’s taken her away from Chicago — and fiancé Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney). As he admitted to Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) in the last episode, he didn’t know when she’d be back since she kept pushing back the date. “I know Girls on Fire really means a lot to her, it’s just we’ve never had this much distance between us,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going on with her, or where we’re going to be when she does come back.” We’ll have to see what that means when they’re together again.

Scroll down for a look at the Christmas-themed call and more from the Season 10 winter finale.

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Christian Stolte as Mouch in Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and Mouch (Christian Stolte)

Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

There’s a Christmas tree down!

Brett Dalton at Jason Pelham, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Getting a look at the scene

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo, Brett Dalton at Jason Pelham in Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Jason Pelham (Brett Dalton)

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz in Chicago Fire

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) vs. a Christmas tree

Christian Stolte as Mouch, Brett Dalton at Jason Pelham in Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Mouch and Pelham

Christian Stolte, Hanako Greensmith, Kara Killmer, Taylor Kinney, Brett Dalton in Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Saving Santa?

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden in Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker)

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo, Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter, Hanako Greensmith as Violet in Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

You have to smile with that dog around!

Kara Kilmer as Sylvie Brett, Hanako Greensmith as Violet, Christian Stolte as Mouch in Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Just ignore what’s written on the pillow.

Hanako Greensmith as Violet, Kara Kilmer as Sylvie Brett in Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer)

Chicago Fire - NBC

Chicago Fire where to stream

Chicago Fire