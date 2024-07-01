The 9 Most Devastating One Chicago Deaths, Ranked

The One Chicago shows deal with life and death every day, and sometimes, it hits too close to home.

All three shows — Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med — have lost characters, and some have been more heartbreaking than others. The latest finales weren’t deadly as past ones have been, but they did have us concerned for a couple characters.

Firehouse 51 said goodbye to multiple members during Season 12 (fortunately all choosing to leave Chicago or take a promotion), and Intelligence bid adieu to Upon (Tracy Spiridakos) when she left to start over.

While we wait to see what’s next for our favorite first responders, scroll through the gallery above to see the One Chicago deaths that still hurt, even years later, ranked from least to most devastating.

