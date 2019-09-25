See Patricia Heaton Return to TV Comedy in ‘Carol’s Second Act’ (PHOTOS)

Rick and Christina Gables
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
Sonya Flemming/CBS
115565_0377b
Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

L to R: Ashley Tisdale as Jenny and Cedric Yarbrough as Nurse Dennis

'Carol's Second Act'
Sonya Flemming/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

L to R: Ashley Tisdale as Jenny, Jean-Luc Bilodeau as Daniel, Lucas Neff as Caleb, Patricia Heaton as Carol Kennedy, and Sabrina Jalees as Lexie

'Carol's Second Act'
Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

L to R: Jean-Luc Bilodeau as Daniel and Patricia Heaton as Carol Kenney

'Carol's Second Act'
Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

L to R: Sabrina Jalees as Lexie and Patricia Heaton as Carol Kenney

115565_0655b
Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

L to R: Kyle MacLachlan as Dr. Stephen Frost, and Ashley Tisdale as Jenny

115565_0964b
Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

L to R: Lucas Neff as Caleb, Sabrina Jalees as Lexie and Jean-Luc Bilodeau as Daniel.

Ashley Tisdale as Jenny and Patricia Heaton as Carol Kennedy in 'Carol's Second Act'
Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

L to R: Ashley Tisdale as Jenny and Patricia Heaton as Carol Kenney

115565_2158b
Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

L to R: Cedric Yarbrough as Nurse Dennis, Kyle MacLachlan as Dr. Stephen Frost, and Ashley Tisdale as Jenny

'Carol's Second Act'
Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

L to R: Ito Aghayere as Dr. Maya Jacobs, Lucas Neff as Caleb, Patricia Heaton as Carol Kenney, Jean-Luc Bilodeau as Daniel, and Sabrina Jalees as Lexie

1 of

Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton returns to TV in Carol’s Second Act, a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique second act after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.

On the series premiere, Carol Kenney (Heaton) enthusiastically begins her first day as an internal medicine intern, but has a rocky start when she disregards direct orders from her boss in order to help a patient. Also, Carol meets Dr. Frost (Kyle MacLachlan), a senior attending physician who may be the ally Carol needs in her second act.

Patricia Heaton Talks Moving on From Being a TV Mom in 'Carol's Second Act'
Related

Patricia Heaton Talks Moving on From Being a TV Mom in 'Carol's Second Act'

Carol is prepped with an abundance of life experience, people skills, talent and enthusiasm, advantages the chief resident and other newly minted interns don’t have, or immediately appreciate. Her first-year partners on rounds are Lexie (Sabrina Jalees), who’s very nervous due to the pressure on her to succeed as the first in her family to go to college, and Daniel (Jean-Juc Bilodeau), a 2018 Harvard Medical School grad who’s already published in the New England Journal of Medicine…twice.

Carol will need to win over their chief resident, Dr. Maya Jacobs (Ito Aghayere), an all-business disciplinarian who doesn’t care for Carol’s chatty, outgoing nature. Fortunately, Carol has a couple of friendly faces at the hospital, including Dr. Frost, the accomplished senior attending physician who finds her charming, and her bubbly daughter, Jenny (Ashley Tisdale), a successful pharma sales rep who catches the eye of Carol’s fellow doctors.

Click through the gallery above for a sneak peek at the new series!

Carol’s Second Act, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 9:30/8:30c, CBS

Carol's Second Act

Kyle MacLachlan

Patricia Heaton

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Daniel Kyri of 'Chicago Fire'
1
‘Chicago Fire’: Daniel Kyri Answers Your Burning Questions (VIDEO)
Grantchester
2
Tom Brittney Talks Will’s Downward Spiral in ‘Grantchester’ Season 8
Alicia Korenman in the June 29, 2023, episode of 'Jeopardy!'
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Alicia Korenman Explains Her Buzzer Troubles to Fans
4
Geraldo Rivera Speaks Out After He Quits Fox News
Paul Wesley and Christina Chong in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
5
Christina Chong Talks La’an’s Love & Acceptance on ‘Strange New Worlds’