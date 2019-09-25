See Patricia Heaton Return to TV Comedy in ‘Carol’s Second Act’ (PHOTOS)

L to R: Ito Aghayere as Dr. Maya Jacobs, Lucas Neff as Caleb, Patricia Heaton as Carol Kenney, Jean-Luc Bilodeau as Daniel, and Sabrina Jalees as Lexie

Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton returns to TV in Carol’s Second Act, a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique second act after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.

On the series premiere, Carol Kenney (Heaton) enthusiastically begins her first day as an internal medicine intern, but has a rocky start when she disregards direct orders from her boss in order to help a patient. Also, Carol meets Dr. Frost (Kyle MacLachlan), a senior attending physician who may be the ally Carol needs in her second act.

Carol is prepped with an abundance of life experience, people skills, talent and enthusiasm, advantages the chief resident and other newly minted interns don’t have, or immediately appreciate. Her first-year partners on rounds are Lexie (Sabrina Jalees), who’s very nervous due to the pressure on her to succeed as the first in her family to go to college, and Daniel (Jean-Juc Bilodeau), a 2018 Harvard Medical School grad who’s already published in the New England Journal of Medicine…twice.

Carol will need to win over their chief resident, Dr. Maya Jacobs (Ito Aghayere), an all-business disciplinarian who doesn’t care for Carol’s chatty, outgoing nature. Fortunately, Carol has a couple of friendly faces at the hospital, including Dr. Frost, the accomplished senior attending physician who finds her charming, and her bubbly daughter, Jenny (Ashley Tisdale), a successful pharma sales rep who catches the eye of Carol’s fellow doctors.

Carol’s Second Act, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 9:30/8:30c, CBS