Mayim Bialik Teases ‘Blossom’ Reunion in ‘Call Me Kat’ Season 2

Whoa, the Blossom fam is back!

Mayim Bialik confirmed via Twitter on November 16 that her former Blossom co-stars will be making a guest appearance during the Season 2 premiere of Call Me Kat, the Fox comedy in which Bialik plays an eccentric cat café owner.

“Whoa. This is some big fun news….a Blossom cast reunion is coming!” Bialik tweeted. “Are you as excited as I am?”

Call Me Kat returns on January 9, with the Season 2 premiere featuring Blossom alums Joey Lawrence, Jenna Von Oy, and Michael Stoyanov playing themselves. The trio is set to stop by the café owned by Kat (Bialik) on the way to a celebrity golf tournament.

A teaser for the premiere hints at Kat breaking the fourth wall and asking delivery man Oscar (Christopher Rivas) to meet the actors behind Kat’s “favorite TV show when I was growing up.”

Kat takes a photo with the Blossom stars, with Stoyanov joking he’ll be “cropped right out of” it.

Blossom premiered in 1991, with Bialik starring as the titular teenager living with her dad and two older brothers, played by Lawrence and Stoyanov. Von Oy portrayed Blossom’s best friend. The series concluded in 1995 after five seasons.

Bialik went on to star in The Big Bang Theory and currently guest hosts Jeopardy!.

While a Blossom limited reboot has been hinted at in the past, Bialik admitted to Entertainment Weekly in March 2021 that she and Blossom creator Don Reo have had “trouble getting our network onboard” and might resort to a “grassroots campaign.”

In the meantime, fans can stream Blossom on Hulu.

Call Me Kat, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, January 9, Fox