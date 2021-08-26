See How the ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Cast Has Changed Since Season 1

Brooklyn Nine-Nine premiered nearly 10 years ago and a lot has changed since viewers first met the eclectic squad.

Aside from the comedy moving from Fox to its current home at NBC, the characters themselves have also gone through evolutions of their own since the show’s debut. But no matter what milestones the Nine-Nine has reached, whether personal or professional, one thing has remained consistent: the support they have for each other.

As the final season unfolds, we’re taking a look back at how much the Nine-Nine has changed since 2013. Below, see who has transformed the most.

