See How the ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Cast Has Changed Since Season 1

Meaghan Darwish
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8
NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine premiered nearly 10 years ago and a lot has changed since viewers first met the eclectic squad.

Aside from the comedy moving from Fox to its current home at NBC, the characters themselves have also gone through evolutions of their own since the show’s debut. But no matter what milestones the Nine-Nine has reached, whether personal or professional, one thing has remained consistent: the support they have for each other.

As the final season unfolds, we’re taking a look back at how much the Nine-Nine has changed since 2013. Below, see who has transformed the most.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Seasons 8, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 1 Andy Samberg Jake Peralta
Mary Ellen Matthews / © Fox / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta in Season 1

When we first met the detective, he was a bit of a man-child with a taste for dangerous cases and an obsession with Die Hard.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Andy Samberg Jake Peralta
Art Streiber/NBC

Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta in Season 8

Now, Jake’s still a dutiful law enforcer as well as a faithful husband to Amy Santiago and doting dad to their newborn son, Mac.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 1, Andre Braugher Captain Raymond holt
Mary Ellen Matthews / © Fox / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Andre Braugher as Captain Raymond Holt in Season 1

Captain Raymond Holt was a hard-to-read, classical music-loving leader when he first arrived at the Nine-Nine.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Andre Braugher
Art Streiber/NBC

Andre Braugher as Captain Raymond Holt in Season 8

Now that his walls have been chipped away at by his loving squad, Holt’s peculiarities shine through. But the squad still has some trouble reading him from time to time.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 1 Melissa Fumero
Beth Dubber/©Fox/courtesy Everett Collection

Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago in Season 1

Amy Santiago’s teacher’s pet attitude was dialed-up to the highest setting, making her an easy target for being the butt of the joke.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Melissa Fumero
Art Streiber/NBC

Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago in Season 8

Now, Amy’s a mother, wife, and more chilled out than ever, but she can get riled up when necessary. Oh, and her bond with Holt still remains a (somewhat) priority.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 1 Joe Lo Truglio Charles Boyle
Mary Ellen Matthews / © Fox / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle in Season 1

Goofy and awkward at times, Charles Boyle began the series as a major foodie with a massive crush on Rosa Diaz.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Charles Boyle Joe Lo Truglio
Art Streiber/NBC

Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle in Season 8

Now, he’s a married father of two who has toned down his more cartoonish side but still gets swept up in feels over bestie Jake’s relationship with Amy.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Stephanie Beatriz Season 1
Mary Ellen Matthews / © Fox / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz in Season 1

A longtime friend of Jake’s and a tough exterior made Rosa a bit of a mystery in her early days on the show.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Rosa Diaz Stephanie Beatriz
Art Streiber/NBC

Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz in Season 8

She’s still the toughest one of the Nine-Nine bunch, but she’s opened up a bit more including coming out as bisexual to the team and her family. She recently left the squad to pursue private detective work.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 1 Terry Crews
Mary Ellen Matthews / © Fox / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords in Season 1

His initial aura of authority was quickly broken down when viewers learned the Lieutenant was actually a big softie under the surface as a father and husband with a love for yogurt.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Terry Crews
Art Streiber/NBC

Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords in Season 8

While he can still be intense at times, Terry’s also mellowed out a bit settling into his role, but he still uses the third person to describe how he’s feeling in pivotal moments.

Brooklyn Nine Nine Season 1 Joel McKinnon Miller
Eddy Chen/©Fox/courtesy Everett Collection

Joel McKinnon Miller as Scully in Season 1

A meer background character, to begin with, Scully was always an example of what the younger generation of Nine-Nine officers could become should they opt for desk duty.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Joel McKinnon Miller
Art Streiber/NBC

Joel McKinnon Miller as Scully in Season 8

Now, he’s a more inclusive member of the Nine-Nine team who still gets down with all of the snacks.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 1 Dirk Blocker
Eddy Chen/©Fox/courtesy Everett Collection

Dirk Blocker as Hitchcock in Season 1

Like his partner Scully, Hitchcock was a background character when the show began, earning a few seconds of screentime here and there.

Brooklyn Nine Nine Season 8 Dirk Blocker
Art Streiber/NBC

Dirk Blocker as Hitchcock in Season 8

Years later, fans have learned about his laundry list of ex-wives and penchant for sleeping in a creepy van. He might’ve retired and moved to Brazil, but his constant video calls with his old partner Scully have kept him present in their lives.

 

