'Brilliant Minds': First Look at Eric Dane as Firefighter With ALS & Mädchen Amick as His Ex (PHOTOS)

Eric Dane as Matthew Ramati — 'Brilliant Minds' Season 2 Episode 9 'Fire Fighter'
Pief Weyman/NBC

Brilliant Minds is about to deliver one powerful episode, if TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the Monday, November 24, episode, featuring guest star Eric Dane as a character with the same diagnosis he has in real life, is any indication.

Dane guest stars in the NBC drama’s Thanksgiving episode as Matthew, a heroic firefighter who struggles to share his ALS diagnosis with his family. Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis in April. This guest spot was announced in October. We have exclusive first photos of Dane in the episode as Matthew.

Our photos also show guest star Mädchen Amick as his ex-wife, Alicia, who is determined when it comes to what she wants. She wears her emotions on her sleeve, especially when it comes to Matthew, and she’s not afraid to make her opinion known and care for those she loves. Plus, Chloe Avakian plays Matthew’s daughter, Gabby. The images show the three of them alongside Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and Carol (Tamberla Perry) in the former’s office, likely discussing Matthew’s ALS diagnosis and what they can do. Will Wolf and Carol help heal any divides among the family members? How will Matthew do when it comes to sharing his diagnosis, which he was struggling with?

ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease and is a progressive degenerative disease, affecting the nerves in the brain and spinal cord, that doesn’t have a cure. Those with ALS lose muscular control (including what’s needed to move, speak, eat, and breathe) as well as nerve function.

Actors Whose Diagnoses Became TV Storylines, Like Eric Dane
Related

Actors Whose Diagnoses Became TV Storylines, Like Eric Dane

Scroll down to see the exclusive photos of Eric Dane with Zachary Quinto, Mädchen Amick, and more, from the November 24 episode. Then, let us know what you’re hoping to see in this episode in the comments section below.

 

Eric Dane as Matthew Ramati — 'Brilliant Minds' Season 2 Episode 9
Pief Weyman/NBC

Eric Dane guest stars as Matthew Ramati, a firefighter struggling to tell his family about his ALS diagnosis

Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf, Eric Dane as Matthew Ramati, Mädchen Amick as Alicia Ramati — 'Brilliant Minds' Season 2 Episode 9
Pief Weyman/NBC

Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) with Matthew and his ex-wife, Alicia (Mädchen Amick)

Eric Dane as Matthew Ramati, Mädchen Amick as Alicia Ramati, Chloe Avakian as Gabby Ramati, Tamberla Perry as Dr. Carol Pierce, Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf — 'Brilliant Minds' Season 2 Episode 9
Pief Weyman/NBC

Dr. Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry) and Dr. Wolf talk to Matthew and his family

Eric Dane as Matthew Ramati, Mädchen Amick as Alicia Ramati, Chloe Avakian as Gabby Ramati — 'Brilliant Minds' Season 2 Episode 9
Pief Weyman/NBC

Matthew, with his ex-wife Alicia and daughter Gabby (Chloe Avakian)

Brilliant Minds, Mondays, 10/9c, NBC

