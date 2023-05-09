‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Finale: Danny & Jackie Reunited, Plus Crowded Dinner Table (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Blue Bloods

It’s a full dinner table for the Blue Bloods Season 13 finale.

Quite a few familiar faces are returning for the May 19 episode, “Forgive Us Our Trespasses,” and the photos released offer a look at all of them, including who’s going to be at the Reagans’ weekly dinner. Back for the finale are Jennifer Esposito (Jackie Curatola), Stacy Keach (Archbishop Kearns), Dylan Walsh (Mayor Peter Chase), Sami Gayle (Nicky Reagan-Boyle), Peter Hermann (Jack Boyle), and Tony Terraciano (Jack Reagan).

In the episode, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) team up with his old partner, Jackie, to find a copycat killer emulating murders from a previous case. Meanwhile, Frank (Tom Selleck) and Mayor Chase fight over how best to handle the city’s rising homeless population. Plus, Jamie (Will Estes), Eddie (Vanessa Ray), and Erin (Bridget Moynahan) work together to build evidence against a previously released man they believe is again committing criminal assault.

The good news is we already know the CBS drama will return for a 14th season; it was renewed in March. “Blue Bloods has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS’ winning lineup,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement at the time. “Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family, and the series’ dramatic storytelling. We can’t wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season.”

Scroll down to check out the photos from the Season 13 finale, “Forgive Us Our Trespasses.”

Blue Bloods, Season 13 Finale, Friday, May 19, 10/9c, CBS

Jennifer Esposito and Marisa Ramirez in 'Blue Bloods'
John Paul Filo/CBS

Jackie (Jennifer Esposito) meets Baez (Marisa Ramirez)

Will Estes and Vanessa Ray in 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray)

Jennifer Esposito as Jackie Curatola in 'Blue Bloods'
John Paul Filo/CBS

Jackie’s back!

Dylan Walsh in 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh)

Tom Selleck in 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Frank (Tom Selleck)

Stacy Keach in 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach)

Gregory Jbara, Abigail Hawk, and Robert Clohessy in 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Garrett (Gregory Jbara), Baker (Abigail Hawk), and Gormley (Robert Clohessy)

Donnie Wahlberg and Jennifer Esposito in 'Blue Bloods'
Matt Infante/CBS

Jackie and Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) working together again

Bridget Moynahan in 'Blue Bloods' - 'Forgive Us Our Trespasses'
CBS

Erin (Bridget Moynahan)

Will Estes, Vanessa Ray, Steven Schirripa, and Peter Hermann in 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Jamie, Eddie, Anthony (Steven Schirripa), and Jack (Peter Hermann)

Jennifer Esposito and Marisa Ramirez in 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Jackie and Baez

Jennifer Esposito and Donnie Wahlberg in 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Jackie and Danny

Tony Terraciano, Will Estes, and Vanessa Ray in 'Blue Bloods'
John Paul Filo/CBS

Jack (Tony Terraciano), Jamie, and Eddie

Sami Gayle and Donnie Wahlberg in 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Nicky (Sami Gayle) and Danny

'Blue Bloods'
CBS

A full family dinner table

Blue Bloods

