It’s a full dinner table for the Blue Bloods Season 13 finale.

Quite a few familiar faces are returning for the May 19 episode, “Forgive Us Our Trespasses,” and the photos released offer a look at all of them, including who’s going to be at the Reagans’ weekly dinner. Back for the finale are Jennifer Esposito (Jackie Curatola), Stacy Keach (Archbishop Kearns), Dylan Walsh (Mayor Peter Chase), Sami Gayle (Nicky Reagan-Boyle), Peter Hermann (Jack Boyle), and Tony Terraciano (Jack Reagan).

In the episode, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) team up with his old partner, Jackie, to find a copycat killer emulating murders from a previous case. Meanwhile, Frank (Tom Selleck) and Mayor Chase fight over how best to handle the city’s rising homeless population. Plus, Jamie (Will Estes), Eddie (Vanessa Ray), and Erin (Bridget Moynahan) work together to build evidence against a previously released man they believe is again committing criminal assault.

The good news is we already know the CBS drama will return for a 14th season; it was renewed in March. “Blue Bloods has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS’ winning lineup,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement at the time. “Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family, and the series’ dramatic storytelling. We can’t wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season.”

Scroll down to check out the photos from the Season 13 finale, “Forgive Us Our Trespasses.”

Blue Bloods, Season 13 Finale, Friday, May 19, 10/9c, CBS