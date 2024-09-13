Lauding a Legend: 10 ‘Blue Bloods’ Actors Talk Working With Tom Selleck

The Reagans are a tight-knit clan both on and offscreen. Leading up to the final episodes of CBS‘s family cop drama Blue Bloods, which kicks off this October with the second half of Season 14, we spoke to many of the long-running series’ cast members about their experiences on the action-packed drama. No surprise, they also had a lot to say about their beloved costar Tom Selleck, who plays New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, Blue Bloods‘ patriarch.

Check out the below gallery to see the kind words the cast had for Selleck.

Blue Bloods, Season 14 Part 2 Premiere, Friday, October 18, 10/9c, CBS

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Blue Bloods: The Special Farewell issue. For a look back on the long-running series and more scoop on the final episodes, pick up a copy of the issue available on newsstands and for order online at BlueBloods2024.com.

 

Donnie Wahlberg and Tom Selleck - 'Blue Bloods'
Craig Blankenhorn/CBS

Donnie Wahlberg

“It can never be overstated how much he’s committed to the show. He stays behind and works on the show in post-production. He works on the scripts before they’re even brought to the cast. He is just really dedicated to the show and he treats it very seriously. He is to Blue Bloods as Frank Reagan is to the NYPD and to the Reagan family.”

Blue Bloods - Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan
John Paul Filo/CBS

Bridget Moynahan

“He shows up and gives a hundred percent—whether it’s to Donnie, or to me, or to that guest star who’s on for one or two scenes—there’s no difference. He’s always present and respectful and welcoming, so it’s been a pleasure.”

BLBL-113044_3860b
John Paul Filo/CBS

Will Estes

“Tom has always been on point in terms of the spirit of the show, the essence and the direction of it. I don’t think we’d still be here [without him].” 

Tom Selleck, Vanessa Ray and Will Estes in Blue Bloods Season 9 finale
CBS

Vanessa Ray

“There’s something about Tom when you meet him for the first time—and it doesn’t stop after you meet him, [but you] look him in the eye and he’s an oak tree. He’s an enormous man. Then he’s got this gentle voice and he looks [at you] and you’re just like, ‘Am I going to cry? Am I going to laugh?’ Certain actors can look at you and all you have to do in the scene is play off of them. There’s something about him that is so outrageously present and there for you—he always has your back.”

Tom Selleck and Sami Gayle in Blue Bloods
CBS

Sami Gayle

“Tom taught me so many things that I could write a book—the secret to comedy is timing and not trying to be funny… life’s not fair, but you can be… but I think the most important is how crucial it is to watch yourself in editing. I spent many hours with Tom in the editing room, learning what shot sequences best served characters’ journeys, and how I, the actor, could better serve those shots. I identified my habits (sometimes, ones I didn’t like), and we’d discuss how to improve. Those sessions made me a better actor, and I am infinitely grateful that he included me.”

Tom Selleck and Robert Clohessy 
CBS

Robert Clohessy 

“Tom never did less than 200%. He was always fully committed to making it a great show. A great professional, who forced you to do your best.”

115381_1371b
CBS

Abigail Hawk

“[Recalling her first day on set] Tom really and truly was The Brawny Man incarnate.”

Andrew Terraciano in Blue Bloods - 'Rectify'
Patrick Harbron/CBS

Andrew Terraciano

“There’s a ton of wisdom and information that each member of the cast and crew have given us. Tom, in particular, always serves as an example of the importance of hard work, and the importance of loving what you do. He comes to set every week with his script read, analyzed, and memorized, so that he can discuss various ideas – he does the research and comes prepared. Then, he sits there, with an incredibly serious look on his face, and starts cracking jokes. It might seem strange or paradoxical to say that, but he proves that you have to love what you do, and you have to have fun doing it.”

Tony Terraciano in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Tony Terraciano

“Tom is an incredible professional role model for me. He showed up each day so prepared with not only material for his character, but tips for other actors and ideas for how to make the scene overall make more sense. This is a skill that I try to work on each day. Focusing on my responsibilities and preparing myself, but also thinking outside the box in terms of the flow of the day and figuring out how to make the production work both for the team and the audience. I hope to be capable of this in my professional career just as he taught me to do.”

