It’s been 14 seasons of over 250 episodes of the Reagan family, their loved ones, memorable family dinners, debates over the table, tough and personal cases, and so much more. But all good things must sadly come to an end, and such is the case with Blue Bloods this fall.

Before it does, however, we had to take a look back at the episodes that made this CBS drama so good, from the ones with great guest stars alongside Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, and the rest of the cast to the ones that put members of the family in danger to the cases we couldn’t forget once the credits roll.

Scroll down to see our picks, ranked, then let us know yours in the comments section.

Blue Bloods, Season 14 Part 2 Premiere, Friday, October 18, 10/9c, CBS

