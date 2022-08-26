‘Blockbuster’ First Look: Netflix Sets Premiere for Workplace Comedy (PHOTOS)

Netflix‘s buzzy workplace comedy Blockbuster is setting a premiere date as the streamer unveils a first look at the series led by Randall Park and Melissa Fumero.

Blockbuster will officially debut on Thursday, November 3, making for a perfect fall binge. Along with announcing the premiere date, Netflix also gives viewers a first peek at the cast in action with several first-look photos, below. As previously announced, Blockbuster will follow the employees of the last Blockbuster Video store in America.

The half-hour comedy shines a light on Timmy Yoon (Park), an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. After learning he is operating the last remaining Blockbuster Video stateside, Timmy and his staff of employees, including his longtime crush Eliza (Fumero) fight to stay relevant.

Together, they’ll learn that the only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection. From creator and showrunner Vanessa Ramos (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), she writes Blockbuster alongside David Caspe (Happy Endings, Black Monday) and Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings) who all executive produce with John Davis and John Fox.

Below, get a peek at the workplace dynamic unfolding between Park, Fumero, and their costars Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, J.B. Smoove, and Kamaia Fairburn.

Blockbuster, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 3, Netflix