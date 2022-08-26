‘Blockbuster’ First Look: Netflix Sets Premiere for Workplace Comedy (PHOTOS)
Netflix‘s buzzy workplace comedy Blockbuster is setting a premiere date as the streamer unveils a first look at the series led by Randall Park and Melissa Fumero.
Blockbuster will officially debut on Thursday, November 3, making for a perfect fall binge. Along with announcing the premiere date, Netflix also gives viewers a first peek at the cast in action with several first-look photos, below. As previously announced, Blockbuster will follow the employees of the last Blockbuster Video store in America.
The half-hour comedy shines a light on Timmy Yoon (Park), an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. After learning he is operating the last remaining Blockbuster Video stateside, Timmy and his staff of employees, including his longtime crush Eliza (Fumero) fight to stay relevant.
'Blockbuster': See Randall Park & Melissa Fumero in Netflix's Workplace Comedy
Together, they’ll learn that the only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection. From creator and showrunner Vanessa Ramos (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), she writes Blockbuster alongside David Caspe (Happy Endings, Black Monday) and Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings) who all executive produce with John Davis and John Fox.
Below, get a peek at the workplace dynamic unfolding between Park, Fumero, and their costars Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, J.B. Smoove, and Kamaia Fairburn.
Blockbuster, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 3, Netflix