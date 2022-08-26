‘Blockbuster’ First Look: Netflix Sets Premiere for Workplace Comedy (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Blockbuster Season 1 Netflix cast
Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix; Courtesy of Netflix; Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Netflix‘s buzzy workplace comedy Blockbuster is setting a premiere date as the streamer unveils a first look at the series led by Randall Park and Melissa Fumero.

Blockbuster will officially debut on Thursday, November 3, making for a perfect fall binge. Along with announcing the premiere date, Netflix also gives viewers a first peek at the cast in action with several first-look photos, below. As previously announced, Blockbuster will follow the employees of the last Blockbuster Video store in America.

The half-hour comedy shines a light on Timmy Yoon (Park), an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. After learning he is operating the last remaining Blockbuster Video stateside, Timmy and his staff of employees, including his longtime crush Eliza (Fumero) fight to stay relevant.

'Blockbuster': See Randall Park & Melissa Fumero in Netflix's Workplace ComedySee Also

'Blockbuster': See Randall Park & Melissa Fumero in Netflix's Workplace Comedy

Show is set in the last Blockbuster Video store in America.

Together, they’ll learn that the only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection. From creator and showrunner Vanessa Ramos (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), she writes Blockbuster alongside David Caspe (Happy Endings, Black Monday) and Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings) who all executive produce with John Davis and John Fox.

Below, get a peek at the workplace dynamic unfolding between Park, Fumero, and their costars Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, J.B. Smoove, and Kamaia Fairburn.

Blockbuster, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 3, Netflix

Blockbuster Season 1 Melissa Fumero and Randall Park
Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Running the eclectic ship of Blockbuster Video employees is Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) and right-hand Eliza Walker (Melissa Fumero). As hinted in the show’s logline, Timmy has a crush on Eliza which is sure to make for some great romantic tension.

Blockbuster Season 1 Randall Park
Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Friendly and approachable, Timmy greets his customers with a smile.

Blockbuster Season 1 JB Smoove
Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

J.B. Smoove plays Percy Scott, the owner of the strip mall where Blockbuster is located and also the spot where he runs a party store. As one half of the Timmy-Percy best friend duo, expect some laughs from over-confident character.

Blockbuster Season 1 Kamaia Fairburn and JB Smoove
Courtesy of Netflix

Further tying Percy to Blockbuster is his teen daughter Kayla Scott (Kamaia Fairburn) who works at the store.

Blockbuster Season 1 Olga Merediz and Melissa Fumero
Courtesy of Netflix

Among the store’s friendliest employees, Connie Serrano (Olga Merediz) works to make friends rather than money, and seems a little less skeptical of others compared to her colleague Eliza.

Blockbuster Season 1 Madeleine Arthur and Tyler Alvarez
Courtesy of Netflix

Joining them on the team are Hannah Hadman (Madeleine Arthur) and Carlos Herrera (Tyler Alvarez). While Hannah finds support in her coworkers, she struggles to provide self-care. And Carlos is the child of immigrant parents who learned English by watching movies and has since dreamed of becoming a filmmaker.

Blockbuster Season 1 cast
Courtesy of Netflix

The Blockbuster Video team appears to give their boss a round of applause.

Blockbuster

J.B. Smoove

Melissa Fumero

Randall Park