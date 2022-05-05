‘Blockbuster’: Get a First Look at Randall Park & Melissa Fumero in New Netflix Workplace Comedy

Get ready to be kind and rewind as Netflix takes viewers back to Blockbuster in its upcoming comedy starring Fresh Off the Boat‘s Randall Park and Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Melissa Fumero.

The streamer is giving viewers a first look at the workplace comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster Video in America. The show explores what it takes – and more specifically who it takes – to keep a small business like theirs succeeding against the odds.

In the full first look photo, below, Park and Fumero stand behind the store’s checkout counter with big smiles and some familiar tapes in hand. In the series Park plays Timmy, the store’s manager and Fumero plays Eliza, his trusty number two and maybe more.

After leaving Harvard after one semester to start a family, Eliza’s life didn’t go exactly as planned and with her marriage to her high school sweetheart on the rocks, there’s a lot of uncertainty in the air. Despite the differences that she, Timmy, and Blockbuster’s other employees might have, they make one fun team.

Along with Park and Fumero, the series stars Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, JB Smoove, and Kamaia Fairburn. the show is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Blockbuster is created by Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Vanessa Ramos with Davis Caspe (Happy Endings, Black Monday) and Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings) serving as writers and executive producers alongside Ramos. Meanwhile, John Davis and John Fox also executive produce.

Stay tuned for more first looks as Blockbuster continues to take shape at Netflix.

Blockbuster, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix