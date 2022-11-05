Best Lines of the Week: ‘I Left a Lame Excuse in the Oven!’

Going into a new month means even more new TV!

This week we were lucky enough to binge a whole bunch of new series and seasons, including the highly-anticipated The White Lotus. In the new season, we find ourselves in a new country (Italy) and with a completely new cast (except for the comedy icon Jennifer Coolidge).

The newest season of Big Mouth also premiered this week with a funny yet uncomfortable list of new shenanigans that the crew gets into, starting off with Nick (Nick Kroll) setting up a ‘hookup house’ for his friends to use for some… privacy. Blockbuster also dropped (finally!), and it was well worth the wait, using edgy comedy to showcase the downfall of the company.

Want to know which lines we loved this week? Keep reading to find out!