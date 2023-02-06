9 Black TV Creatives to Watch

When it comes to television, there’s an abundance of talent behind your favorite shows, and what better time to shine a light on them than during Black History Month?

While viewers may be familiar with some creatives behind their favorite shows, we’re recognizing some of the best and brightest Black creatives to look out for. Whether it’s comedic-leaning writers like Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson and The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri or Power helmer Courtney A. Kemp, we’re reflecting on the impressive accomplishments of today’s Black TV creatives and looking ahead to what’s next for them.

Scroll down for a deeper look at what these talented writers, showrunners, performers, and more are up to.