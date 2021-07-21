‘Big Sky’ Spoiler Alert: Guess Who Just Got Made Series Regular!

Big Sky lefts fans on a big cliffhanger in the Season 1 finale, but recent casting news might offer some answers.

Deputy US Marshal Mark Lindor — played on the show by Omar Metwally (Mr. Robot) — was left for dead in May’s finale, potentially marking the end of his character. However, TVLine has reported that Metwally will be returning for Season 2 as an official series regular, meaning that Mark presumably survived.

Metwally, perhaps best known for his role as Dr. Vik Ullah in the Showtime drama The Affair, joined the crime thriller halfway through the first season. His character was brought in to help private detectives Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) track down serial kidnapper Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty). He also had a potential budding relationship with Jesse James Keitel’s character Jerrie Kennedy.

Big Sky was created by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and based on The Highway series of books by C. J. Box. The first season followed private eyes, Cassie and Jenny, as they searched for two sisters who had been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. They later discover that more girls have disappeared in the area and must race against the clock to stop the killer before he strikes again.

ABC renewed the show for a second season back in May. The Chi‘s executive producer Elwood Reid, who joined Big Sky in the back half of the first season, will take over the showrunner reins from Kelley for Season 2. Kelley will remain on as an exec producer and will still be involved in the creative direction of the series.

The second season is scheduled to premiere on September 30 and will be moving to Thursdays at 10 PM following Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy.

Big Sky, Season 2 premiere, Thursday, September 30, 10/9c, ABC