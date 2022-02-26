Best Lines of the Week (February 18-24): ‘I Feel Like Alice in Wonderland’

This week has brought us exciting new shows like Netflix’s The Cuphead Show! and long awaited favorites like The Walking Dead and Snowfall.

Hulu‘s Pam and Tommy unsurprisingly continues to be one of our picks as this week’s episode focuses on Pamela Anderson’s (Lily James) life and her rise to fame. Bel-Air is back with the most dramatic episode of the season so far and as Euphoria nears its season finale, it makes us wonder how these teenagers have become such a big part of our lives.

Keep reading to see our top picks for best lines this week that kept us on our toes.

The Cuphead Show!
Netflix

The Cuphead Show! (Netflix)

“Now remember, all Baby needs is love!”

—Mugman (Frank Todaro) encourages Cuphead (Tru Valentino) to treat Baby with love when a baby appears at their doorstep.

 

Somebody Somewhere
HBO

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

It’s going to be so bleak without you. What am I going to do? Who am I going to get lunch with? Chase, who thinks dinosaurs are super cool at 30 years old?”

— Joel (Jeff Hiller) loudly complains to Sam (Bridget Everett) after she spontaneously quits her job

Snowfall Damson Idris as Franklin
FX

Snowfall (FX)

“You two are the least fun-having drug dealers I’ve ever known.”

Grady (David Sullivan) makes fun of Franklin (Damson Idris) and Gustavo (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) for being too serious during a party.

Resident Alien Alan Tudyk as Harry
Syfy

Resident Alien (Syfy)

“I am 1900 miles from being with someone who knows the alien part of me, the real me.”

— Harry (Alan Tudyk) reflects on how he feels after he finds out he has a daughter in New York.

 

Lily James as Pam in Pam & Tommy
Hulu

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

“I feel like Alice in Wonderland!”

— Pam (Lily James), after her test shoot at the Playboy mansion

Painting With John
HBO

Painting With John (HBO)

So I just want it recognized that I have sacrificed my handsomeness for humanity. Recognize it.”

John Lurie jokes to excuse his unattractiveness when criticizing the media’s pressure to make people feel insecure about looking human.

 

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan in The Walking Dead
AMC

The Walking Dead (AMC)

“Well, ding-ding.”

—Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) knocks out Reaper Carver (Alex Meraz) with a bell — and an instantly classic line.

 

Euphoria Nika King as Leslie
HBO

Euphoria (HBO)

If I have to choose between losing one daughter or two? Imma fight to save her.”

— Leslie (Nika King) on giving up on one daughter (Zendaya‘s Rue) and focusing on the other (Storm Reid‘s Gia)

 

Chicago Med Nick Gehlfuss as Will
NBC

Chicago Med (NBC)

“Good luck with the long distance. It’s famously known to go well!”

—Will (Nick Gehlfuss) judges Stevie (Kristen Hager) after she gets back with her husband instead of getting a divorce.

 

Bel-Air Jabari Banks as Will Smith
Peacock

Bel-Air (Peacock)

“Yo, is this an art museum or a house bro?”

— Tray (SteVonté Hart) visits Will (Jabari Banks) in LA and is fascinated by the mansion that Will’s relatives live in.

