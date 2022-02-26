This week has brought us exciting new shows like Netflix’s The Cuphead Show! and long awaited favorites like The Walking Dead and Snowfall.

Hulu‘s Pam and Tommy unsurprisingly continues to be one of our picks as this week’s episode focuses on Pamela Anderson’s (Lily James) life and her rise to fame. Bel-Air is back with the most dramatic episode of the season so far and as Euphoria nears its season finale, it makes us wonder how these teenagers have become such a big part of our lives.

Keep reading to see our top picks for best lines this week that kept us on our toes.