Best Lines of the Week (July 22-28): ‘If You Think You Could Be in Danger, You Are in Danger’

Paul Walter Hauser as Larry and Taron Egerton as Jimmy in Black Bird
Apple TV+

The month of July may be winding down, but TV sure isn’t, with most shows in this week’s lineup either just kicking off or keeping the ball rolling. And as always, with the latest batch of new episodes came an abundance of fantastic lines.

Hulu’s murder-comedy Only Murders in the Building kept viewers in suspense, providing a few more clues as to who Bunny Folger’s (Jayne Houdyshell) killer is. And many conflicts reached their boiling point in this week’s storylines as well, especially for Riverdale on The CW and Apple TV+’s For All Mankind. As it creeps closer to its Season 3 midpoint, FX vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows expanded its world with a supernatural night market, where some characters haggled, and others faced off against each other. Meanwhile, teen dramas like Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin each served promising season openers.

With so much going on on TV this week, there was plenty of dialogue to choose from; read on for which shows made our list of best lines.

Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper in The Resort
Peacock

The Resort (Peacock)

Luna: “Take this. They will get you everything you need.”

Emma: “Even heroin?”

Luna: “Sorry?”

Noah: “She’s just joking.”

—Luna (Gabriela Cartol) gives Emma (Cristin Milioti) and Noah (William Jackson Harper) bracelets to get anything they need at the resort, as they booked an all-inclusive package.

Angela and her date in The Rehearsal
HBO Max

The Rehearsal (HBO Max)

Angela: “I was just wondering, what scares you the most? In life?”

Tinder date: “Well, first off, it’s eels.”

—In Nathan Fielder’s quest to prepare Angela for motherhood, he sets up a two-month long simulation, during which she goes on an array of Tinder dates to find a partner.

Chandler Kinney in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
HBO Max

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max)

Tabitha: “We didn’t do it. We were scapegoated.”

Sidney: “Okay. I believe you.”

Tabitha: “And that is why you’re better than 99 percent of TV moms.”

—Tabitha (Chandler Kinney) tells her mom (Sharon Leal) after she and Imogen (Bailee Madison) were framed for trashing Karen’s (Mallory Bechtel) Spirit Queen posters.

Matt Berry as Lazlo and Mark Proksch as Baby Colin Robinson in What We Do in the Shadows.
FX

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Lazlo: “Now, my point is, sometimes grownups lie to children when the truth is too horrifying for them. For instance, that Pinocchio there.”

Baby Colin Robinson: “Whoa.”

Lazlo: “See his nose — don’t stare — it’s just a medical condition. It’s got bugger all to do with lying. And as far as I know, he was never a puppet.”

—Lazlo (Matt Berry) reveals the truth behind fairy tales to Baby Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) while at the supernatural night market.

Selena Gomez as Mabel and Martin Short as Oliver in Only Murders in the Building
Hulu

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Charles: “Because she’s not my type.”

Lucy: “What, emotionally stable?”

Oliver: “Age-appropriate?”

Mabel: “Not incarcerated?”

—On the Brazzos reboot set, the gang teases Charles (Steve Martin) after the production’s hair and makeup artist (guest star Andrea Martin) flirts with him.

Olivia Rodrigo as Nini in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

“But hey, maybe a road trip with two 40-year-olds that love true-crime podcasts and stopping at every Panera Bread along the way is just what I need.”

—Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) tells Miss Jen (Kate Reinders) about her upcoming trip with her moms to Southern California, where her parents met and where she was born.

Justine Skye in grown-ish
Freeform/Mike Taing

Grown-ish (Freeform)

“She’s someone who’s always felt that she was bigger than wherever she was. If the girls she grew up with were Destiny’s Child, she needed to be Beyoncé.”

—Junior (Marcus Scribner) talking about one of the most interesting people he has met at Cal U so far, Annika (Justine Skye).

Rafe Spall and Esther Smith in Trying

Trying (Apple TV+)

Princess: “Hi.”

Jason: “Bloody hell. That’s gonna take some getting used to. It’s like the flipping Shining.”

—Jason (Rafe Spall) and Nikki (Esther Smith), who are temporarily housing a young brother and sister that they hope to adopt, are scared by the kids’ sudden appearance in their kitchen.

Joel Kinnaman as Ed in For All Mankind
Apple TV+

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

“I wonder what this valley will look like in 10, 20, a hundred years. And how many people will be able to make a life here because of what we’re doing right now.”

—Ed (Joel Kinnaman) says to a Russian cosmonaut as they overlook the valley where they’ll be drilling for water on Mars.

Paul Walter Hauser as Larry and Taron Egerton as Jimmy in Black Bird
Apple TV+

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

“If you think you could be in danger, you are in danger.”

—Serial killer Larry (Paul Walter Hauser) ominously tells Jimmy (Taron Egerton), predicting that something bad is going to happen soon in the prison.

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl in Riverdale
The CW

Riverdale (The CW)

“At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Percival is but one. Let me go all supernova on his ass and burn him off the face of the earth like the pimple he is, please.”

—Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) pleads to the rest of the group at their meeting before Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) go to negotiate with the immortal villain Percival (Chris O’Shea), who wants to take over Riverdale.

