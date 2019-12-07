Best Lines of the Week (Nov. 29 – Dec. 5): ‘Something Tells Me You’ll Write Your Own Stories’

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Silicon Valley / Riverdale / Titans
HBO; The CW; DC Universe
Chris Diamantopoulos as Russ Hanneman in Silicon Valley
HBO

Silicon Valley (HBO)

“My hologram can 100 percent dry hump festival-goers from behind if they ask for it. Hashtag woke!”

—Russ Hanneman (Chris Diamantopoulos) proves he’s relevant with RussFest.

Arrow Oliver Mia
The CW

Arrow (The CW)

“Something tells me you’ll write your own stories.”

—Oliver (Stephen Amell) encourages his daughter Mia (Katherine McNamara) to be inspired by his stories of the Green Arrow.

Mr. Robot
USA

Mr. Robot (USA)

“All this over a little pipsqueak in a hoodie.”

—Price (Michael Cristofer) acknowledges Darlene (Carly Chaikin) and Elliot’s (Rami Malek) success.

The Flash
The CW

The Flash (The CW)

“Our love story never ends, not even with Crisis. Whether you vanish or worse, I’m going to be there with you to the very end, because the only thing more inevitable than Crisis is us.”

—Iris (Candace Patton) reassures Barry (Grant Gustin) that they will be together no matter what.

His Dark Materials
HBO

His Dark Materials (HBO)

“When I am frightened, I shall master my fear.”

—Lyra (Dafne Keen) repeats a mantra as she approaches an old barn.

The Resident Cain Logan
Fox

The Resident (FOX)

“Spiro’s out for blood, and we’re going to give it to him.”

—Cain (Morris Chestnut) plans to take advantage of a lawsuit to get rid of Conrad (Matt Czuchry).

Titans
DC Universe

Titans (DC Universe)

“Fight the impulse to turn inward and away from others. Grief is a process best not done alone.”

—Bruce Wayne (Iain Glen) imparts wisdom to mentee Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites).

Ray Donovan
Showtime

Ray Donovan (Showtime)

“Sounds like some Donovan bulls–t to me.”

—Claudette (Sheryl Lee Ralph) vents to son Daryll (Pooch Hall) at Mickey’s (Jon Voight) farcical funeral.

Riverdale
The CW

Riverdale (The CW)

“Like Ingrid Bergman?”

—Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) cites her knowledge of the term ‘gaslighting’ to school counselor Mrs. Burble (Gina Torres).

Shark Tank
ABC

Shark Tank (ABC)

“I can sell thousands of these in minutes.”

—Lori Greiner convinces entrepreneur Brian Perla of Little Elf Gift Wrap Cutter to partner with her.

See
AppleTV+

See (AppleTV+)

“If you think because you have sight that that will even the odds between us, think again.”

—The Witchfinder General (Christian Camargo) warns Boots (Franz Drameh) not to underestimate his abilities.

Supergirl
The CW

Arrowverse (The CW)

“For so many years, I’ve travelled across worlds — across the universe — to do one thing: kill you. And now, here you saved my life.”

—Nash (Tom Cavanagh) outside the underground chamber in the midseason finale “Crisis on Infinite Earths” teaser.

This week, The CW midseason finales ranging from Supergirl to Arrow to The Flash all set up the highly-anticipated “Crisis on Infinite Earths” with exclusive teaser scenes proving the 2020 TV event will no doubt be earth-shattering. Plus the DC Universe show Titans ended its second season.

Outside of comic books, Silicon Valley gears up for its series finale featuring the seemingly-doomed RussFest and Santa Claus took over Shark Tank.

Check out the gallery above for some of our favorite moments from this week!

