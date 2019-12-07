Best Lines of the Week (Nov. 29 – Dec. 5): ‘Something Tells Me You’ll Write Your Own Stories’
1 of
This week, The CW midseason finales ranging from Supergirl to Arrow to The Flash all set up the highly-anticipated “Crisis on Infinite Earths” with exclusive teaser scenes proving the 2020 TV event will no doubt be earth-shattering. Plus the DC Universe show Titans ended its second season.
Outside of comic books, Silicon Valley gears up for its series finale featuring the seemingly-doomed RussFest and Santa Claus took over Shark Tank.
Check out the gallery above for some of our favorite moments from this week!
