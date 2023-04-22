Extra! Extra! Hot off the presses are our best lines from television this week, featuring silly autocorrections, a thwarted elopement on Riverdale, and the winner of Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Abbott Elementary ended its second season with an overnight trip to the Franklin Institute, where Ava (Janelle James) alerted the students to her theories on aliens and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) schooled a young volunteer tour guide on Philly history. As for the moment we’d all been waiting for: Just as the slow burn relationship between Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) was finally addressed, both decided to stay friends. With Abbott already renewed for a third season, we are not giving up hope on the couple!

Also, the first three episodes of the fifth and final season of Prime Video‘s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel dropped April 14. If there’s one thing about Maisel, it’s that every character speaks a mile a minute, but there was some time in between the witticisms for Abe (Tony Shalhoub) to offer his grandson some sage (if not, macabre) advice.

Curious for more? Keep scrolling to read more of our favorite lines from TV this week!