‘Abbott Elementary’ Renewed for Season 3 at ABC

Fresh off of its big Golden Globes wins, Abbott Elementary is already getting to lesson planning because ABC has ordered the comedy for Season 3.

That’s right! Class will be back in session for the faculty and students of everyone’s favorite TV school as news of Abbott‘s renewal came out of the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour. News of the awards darling’s renewal was announced by Craig Erwich, President of ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals.

“This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary,” said Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group. “Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic, and just plain funny series.”

Created by Quinta Brunson who stars as optimistic teacher Janine Teagues, Abbott Elementary delivers a 3.58 rating in Adults 18-49 after 35 days of viewing across platforms, growing 31% over its first season and ranking as ABC’s number one series this season. Additionally, Abbott delivers on average 9.1 million total viewers in its second season after 35 days of cross-platform viewing, marking a 13% increase over last season.

New episodes air Wednesdays at 9/8c, a coveted timeslot among ABC’s comedy lineup. Along with Brunson, Abbott also stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Celebrate this renewal news by tuning into the show’s latest episodes on ABC, and catch past episodes anytime on Hulu.

Abbott Elementary, Season 2, New Episodes, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC